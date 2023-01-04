Max Duggan 2023 NFL Draft projection: How high could TCU's starting QB go?

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in college this season and was a Heisman candidate.

The senior quarterback led TCU to an impressive 12-1 record while setting a career high in many passing categories. The fourth-year starter threw for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing a career-high 64.9 percent of passes.

He is now one of two quarterbacks remaining in play for the National Championship, which will be the last game of his collegiate career.

On December 18, 2022, Duggan announced that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

In his career at TCU, he has compiled a 24-17 record with 9,241 passing yards, 71 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,837 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Even with the success he's seen on the field this season, Duggan is expected to be a late-day draft pick. Many analysts and mock drafts currently have the TCU QB going in the later rounds of the draft.

Fanstasypros.com rated him as a fifth-round draft pick and profootballnetwork rated him as a third-day draft pick.

Some areas of concern are that he lacks a deep arm, is frantic in the pocket, his size (6'2, 210 lbs) and the fact that he isn't an effective dual-threat QB.

Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs are looking to spoil Georgia's hopes of repeating as National Champions

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Max Duggan has a big chance to boost his draft stock as he and the Horned Frogs look to upset the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The two teams will meet in the national championship and TCU will look to spoil the Bulldogs' chances at repeating as champions.

Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 last year and have made their second-straight appearance in the championship. They managed a close 42-41 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoffs.

This will be TCU's first appearance at the national championship since the NCAA introduced the college format.

Max Duggan will face the biggest challenge of his footballing life when he takes on the Bulldogs defense. It will be interesting to see how he gets on.

