Max Johnson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Texas A&M quarterback

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has officially entered the transfer portal, as he will be a graduate transfer and will look to play for his third team in 2024.

Johnson originally committed to LSU out of high school but transferred to Texas A&M for the 2022 season.

After the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher and hired Mike Elko, he decided to explore his options to go to a new school.

Let's take a look at five potential landing spots for Max Johnson.

Landing spots for Max Johnson

#1, Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have Cade Klubnik as their starting quarterback, but he struggled this season.

Klubnik went 260-for-413 for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Dabo Swinney also took shots at Klubnik this season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him enter the transfer portal and if that happens, adding Max Johnson makes sense.

#2, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will need a new quarterback in 2024 and adding Max Johnson, who has experience in the SEC, makes sense.

Will Rogers announced he'll be entering the transfer portal, which leaves an opening for Johnson.

Mississippi State will be looking for a fresh start after a very disappointing 2023 season.

#3, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will need a new quarterback as Sam Hartman will be off to the NFL.

Hartman struggled at times, and now Notre Dame will once again be looking at the transfer portal to find their quarterback in 2024.

#4, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be searching for answers on how to beat the Michigan Wolverines in 2024.

Ohio State lost for the third straight year, and although Kyle McCord played well this season, adding a quarterback like Johnson for competition makes sense as the Buckeyes need to figure out something to beat Michigan.

#5, Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears had a terrible 2023 season, going 3-9. At the quarterback position, Blake Shapen was injured at times, while both Sawyer Robertson and RJ Martinez struggled.

Baylor will be looking to make big changes for the 2024 season and adding Max Johnson from the transfer portal makes sense.