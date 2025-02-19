"Maybe they can try to buy Patrick Mahomes back": Fans amazed by Texas Tech NIL collective founder's whopping $4.1 billion sale

Texas Tech’s NIL collective cofounder Cody Campbell has finalized a staggering $4.1 billion sale of his oil and natural gas company, Double Eagle. The deal with Diamondback Energy cements Campbell’s influence in the business world and in college athletics.

Ad

“We believe our team has built a truly standout asset that further increases Diamondback’s high-quality inventory,” Campbell and co-CEO John Sellers said in a statement on Tuesday, via Heartland College Sports.

“It was important to us that we maintain the stewardship of this asset going forward not only with a world-class Midland operator but also a group that shares our core values and understands the importance of community impact in West Texas.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans quickly weighed in, speculating on how Campbell’s windfall might impact Texas Tech athletics.

“Maybe they can try to buy Patrick Mahomes back,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Unlike Jerry Jones, when Cody Campbell says we’re all in, he means it,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Cool, they are 1/3 of the way to reaching A&M and TU status,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“NIL is ruining college sports.. there is nothing anyone can say to disprove that,” another fan wrote.

“Selling your gas company to get more NIL money so your school could become more relevant in college sports is actually insane!” a fan said.

“Sort of hope he literally buys the best player at each position for say $50 million each. Texas Tech goes on and wins a championship and shows how ridiculous this whole CFB/NIL has become,” one fan commented.

Ad

Campbell’s role in the Red Raiders' NIL efforts has already reshaped the program’s recruiting power. With this sale, fans are wondering how far Texas Tech can go.

Texas Tech booster sells energy firm in $4.08 Billion deal

Cody Campbell, a key Texas Tech booster and founder of The Matador Club, has sold his oil and gas company, Double Eagle, to Diamondback Energy for $4.08 billion in cash and stock. The deal includes $6.9 million in Diamondback shares and $3 billion in cash.

Ad

Campbell, who co-founded Double Eagle with John A. Sellers, remains on The Matador Club’s board and is expected to keep fueling Texas Tech’s athletic ambitions. He played a pivotal role in securing the Red Raiders’ top-ranked transfer portal class this winter, working alongside Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard. That effort carried a reported $10 million price tag.

Since launching in February 2022, The Matador Club has led the charge in NIL. By July 2022, the collective had signed 100 Red Raider football players to one-year $25,000 contracts. With one of the most talented rosters in the Big 12, Texas Tech is betting big on immediate championship contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback