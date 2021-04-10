McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Northwestern State Demons. Sam Houston State was tested for the first time since Week 1 of the spring season last weekend. The Bearkats are looking to push their record to (5-0) with a win against McNeese State on Saturday.

The McNeese State Cowboys are coming off a huge upset victory over the Nicholls State Colonels last weekend. They'll look to continue their success against Sam Houston State this weekend. If the Cowboys can upset the Bearkats on Saturday, it'll be back-to-back wins against top-25 opponents.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 5PM EST

How to watch: ESPN+

McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats: Head to Head | FCS Football

The McNeese State Cowboys and Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to meet for the 41st time on Saturday. McNeese State holds the overall head-to-head series lead with a record of (27-12-1). The two programs started their head-to-head battle back in 1951.

Sam Houston State has won the last three games against the Cowboys. The last three games between the Cowboys and Bearkats have been decided by two possessions or less. Sam Houston State hasn't lost at home to the McNeese State Cowboys since the 2010 season.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats: Team News | FCS Football

McNeese State Cowboys

The McNeese State Cowboys are led on offense by their quarterback Cody Orgeron. Orgeron is coming off a huge game against the Nicholls State Colonels last weekend when he passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Cody Orgeron has thrown for 1,269 passing yards and nine touchdowns and leads the Cowboys in rushing with 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron has a talented group of wide receivers to throw the football to this season. Josh Matthews, Trevor Begue, and Mason Pierce have been big contributors to Orgerons success through the air this season. The three wide outs have combined for 54 receptions for 833 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys are led on defense by linebacker Dorion Pollard and defensive lineman Mason Kinsey. Pollard has registered 36 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Kinsey has racked up 35 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season for the Cowboys defense.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are led on offense by their quarterback Eric Schmid. Schmid has completed 61% of his passes for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has also added 119 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Bearkats offense.

Schmid has found two reliable targets this spring season in Jequez Ezzard and Ife Adeyi. Ezzard has caught 10 passes for 366 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Adeyi has caught 16 passes for 345 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Bearkats offense this spring.

The Bearkats are led on defense by linebacker Trevor Williams and their defensive lineman Jahari Kay. Williams has racked up 34 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season. Kay has registered 18 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during the spring season.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats: Projected Starters | FCS Football

McNeese State Cowboys

QB: Cody Orgeron

RB: Carlos Williams

WR: Josh Matthews, Trevor Begue, Mason Pierce

TE: Dontay Hargrove

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid

RB: Ramon Jefferson

WR: Jequez Ezzard, Ife Adeyi, Cody Chrest

TE: Isaac Schley

McNeese State Cowboys vs #5 Sam Houston State Bearkats: Prediction | FCS Football

The McNeese State Cowboys are coming into Saturday's game after upsetting Nicholls State. Sam Houston State has one of the best offenses in the FCS. McNeese State will need to play another perfect game to pull off the upset. The Bearkats will lean on their defense to make the stops that are needed to defeat the Cowboys on Saturday.

Predictions: Sam Houston State 35, McNeese State Cowboys 21