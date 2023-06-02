Meet Alabama’s coach Nick Saban’s wife, Terry Saban

Nick Saban, the football head coach at the University of Alabama, is married to Terry Saban. The couple tied the knot in 1971 and have been together since. Terry, a philanthropist and teacher, came into the limelight because of her husband.

However, she has now built an impressive image for herself. From supporting and cheering her husband from the stands to taking care of all the organizations and businesses on his behalf, Mrs. Saban truly justifies the meaning of "better half".

A look at Nick Saban and Terry Saban’s love story

Terry, who hails from Fairmont, West Virginia, was born on January 15, 1952. Nick is also a native of Fairmont, and the love birds attended the same school. The couple apparently first met each other when they were in 7th grade.

They then became friends and slowly developed feelings for each other. This friendship slowly converted into a romantic relationship and they became high school sweethearts.

After graduating, Nick Saban followed his passion and went to Kent State, while Terry became a teacher and stayed in Virginia. Long distance became the reality of their relationship. During that phase, the couple remained in touch and finally said their vows in 1971. They are now proud parents of two adopted kids, Kristen and Nicholas.

It’s been five decades since they married each other, from being best friends and philanthropic mates to supporting each other in their respective careers, they surely have come a long way.

When asked about her marriage with Nick, Terry had this to say.

“It has been such a joy in my life to walk hand in hand with a man who has been my best friend for 50 years. We have the same values, the same goals in life and that in itself has been a joy".

“Communicate, communicate.” For a long and happy married life, Terry said, “ Love and forgive. That’s life.”

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. Recently, Saban coached the 2023 NFL Draft's first overall pick, Bryce Young.

