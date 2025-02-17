Mello Dotson NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Kansas CB ft. Jacksonville Jaguars

A long and physical cornerback who can play man or zone coverage, Mello Dotson figures to be an interesting prospect in this year’s NFL Draft. The Kansas Jayhawks product spent five years in Lawrence, so he’s also an experienced player.

Dotson is prone to taking chances, getting caught with his eyes on the backfield. However, he also has a knack for finding the football with nine interceptions in his final two seasons with the Jayhawks, including five in 2024.

He also finished the season with 49 tackles, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and two touchdowns coming off turnovers. The Daytona Beach, Florida native is a name to follow in the leadup to the NFL Draft.

Top three landing spots for Kansas CB Mello Dotson

After a productive career with the Kansas Jayhawks, Mello Dotson is expected to be selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. The cornerback could still improve his stock in pre-draft activities.

His ability to adjust and play different kinds of coverage as well as his nose for the football should be attractive to NFL teams. At 6-1, 190 pounds he also has ideal size to play on the outside, although he got beat at times by physical receivers.

The Kansas defensive back’s big play ability and long frame will be appealing as the Draft wears on and could help push him up on Draft boards as the event draws closer. Here are three teams that could benefit from drafting the former Jayhawk.

#3. Washington Commanders

With Jayden Daniels under center, the Washington Commanders have figured out the offensive side of the ball. Now it’s time to add pieces to a defensive unit that struggled in the NFC Championship Game. There are some solid pieces in the Commanders' defense, but the perimeter needs to add more talent.

Rookie Mike Sainristil played well in his first first season and the Commanders got veteran Marshon Lattimore in an attempt to bolster the secondary. Lattimore, who spent most of the season injured for the New Orleans Saints, struggled in the playoffs.

There is little depth behind their top two corners, so adding a player like Mello Dotson could help add depth. Washington had only seven interceptions in 2024, so having someone who can create turnovers would be a major step forward.

#2. Buffalo Bills

After having one of the most stable secondaries for years, the Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a renovation, losing safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer as well as cornerback Tre’davious White before the 2024 season. Rasul Douglas and Damar Hamlin are likely to join the list this offseason.

With so much turnover in the perimeter, the Bills could benefit from adding a versatile corner later in the Draft. Buffalo has been successful at finding young defensive backs who adapt to what the team needs.

And while the defense ranked in the top five with 16 interceptions in 2024, no player had more than two on the season. If Mello Dotson can translate his college success to the pros, his ball-hawking skills could boost the Buffalo secondary.

Mello Dotson will look to improve his draft stock before April. - Source: Imagn

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Few things went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and cornerback play wasn’t one of them. Tyson Campbell has one side locked down, but that’s about all the Jags' perimeter defense had going for them.

Jacksonville ranked dead last in passing defense. They also had the third-lowest interception total, with only six picks in the season. The Jags are expected to add several pieces to the secondary before the 2025 season, and Mello Dotson looks like a perfect fit.

The former Jayhawk’s size would allow him to line up outside if needed, and his nose for the football would be important for a team that desperately needs to make more big plays to challenge for a playoff spot.

