Memphis vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 29 | Liberty Bowl

The Memphis Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones are getting ready to square off against one another on Friday afternoon in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Tigers (9-3) ended the regular season with a 45-21 road victory over the Temple Owls. The Cyclones (7-5) are coming off a 42-35 road victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Memphis vs. Iowa State: Game Details

Matchup: Memphis Tigers (9-3) vs Iowa State Cyclones (7-5)

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN

Memphis vs Iowa State: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Memphis Tigers +10 (-115) Over 57.5 (-110) +290 Iowa State Cyclones -10 (-105) Under 57.5 (-110) -360

Memphis vs. Iowa State: Picks

The Memphis Tigers have one of the most prolific passing offenses in college football as they are 14th with 301.7 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Seth Henigan is 294 of 442 (66.5%) for 3,519 yards with 28 touchdowns to nine interceptions. With 12 passing touchdowns in his last four games, expect to see the over on Henigan's passing TDs be a safe bet to make here.

The Iowa State Cyclones have been struggling in the passing game as their 228.3 passing yards per game places them 60th. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht is 209 of 329 (63.5%) for 2,674 yards with 20 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. With three interceptions in his last five games, expect to see an interception in this game.

Memphis vs. Iowa State: Head-to-head

The Memphis Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones are facing off for the second time. They played in the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl where the Cyclones picked up a 21-20 win.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries or the transfer portal, and the Liberty Bowl will be no different.

Memphis

Hydeen Barlow, DL (Transfer Portal)

Makylan Pounders, OT (Transfer Portal)

Meonta Kimbrough, DL (Transfer Portal)

Zy Brockington, DL (Transfer Portal)

Davion Carter, OL (Transfer Portal)

Seth Morgan, K (Transfer Portal)

Spencer Rich, LB (Transfer Portal)

Tevin Carter, QB (Transfer Portal)

Tre Wright, CB (Transfer Portal)

Iowa State

Markel McLaurin, DB (Transfer Portal)

Darrel Simmons, OL (Transfer Portal)

Kaden Sutton, DL (Transfer Portal)

Terrell Crosby, ATH (Transfer Portal)

Myles Norwood, CB (Transfer Portal)

JJ Jean-Louis, LB (Transfer Portal)

Eli Sanders, RB (Transfer Portal)

Treyveon McGee, S (Transfer Portal)

Quaron Adams, WR (Transfer Portal)

Carston Marshall, LB (Transfer Portal)

Jefferson Adam, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Cartevious Norton, RB (Transfer Portal)

Deshawn Hanika, TE (Transfer Portal)

Greg Gaines, WR (Transfer Portal)

Memphis vs Iowa State: Prediction

The offenses in the last handful of regular-season games showed a difference as Memphis is averaging 45.4 points in their previous five games while Iowa State is scoring 31.0 ppg in their last four games. The Tigers have been dominant on fourth down as they have gone 15 of 23.

There's a reason why the Tigers have won nine games as they have the better roster and coaching staff for this matchup. Go with the Memphis Tigers to dominate in this game.

Prediction: Memphis Tigers +10

