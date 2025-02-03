Miami football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Mario Cristobal has in the Class of 2025

In their third season under coach Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes took a big jump forward. They had double-digit wins for the first time since 2017 and remained undefeated for a significant portion of the season. Part of the reason they were able to have so much success was because of the addition of quarterback Cam Ward.

Although Ward is gone, the Hurricanes have replaced him with Carson Beck. As a result, they are expected to compete for the ACC championship again next season. However, having success again is not as simple as adding a new star quarterback.

For the Miami Hurricanes to have long-term success, Mario Cristobal needs to be successful in recruiting. Fortunately for him, he has a strong 2025 recruiting class before National Signing Day has even arrived. These are three of the top freshmen joining the team next season.

Top 3 freshmen signed by Miami in the 2025 recruiting class

#1 S.J. Alofaituli

Offensive center S.J. Alofaituli is by far the highest-ranked recruit signed by the Miami Hurricanes in the 2025 recruiting class. He is the only five-star recruit who has been signed by the Hurricanes. Receiving a grade of 90 from ESPN, he narrowly made the cutoff to qualify as a five-star recruit.

Alofaituli is the No. 1-ranked offensive center in the 2025 class, making it a big victory for the Hurricanes to sign him. He hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, and played for Bishop Gorman High School. He chose the Hurricanes over offers from several top schools, including Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Oregon.

#2 Jaboree Antoine

Cornerback Jaboree Antoine comes in as the second highest-ranked recruit in the Hurricanes recruiting class. He is a five-star recruit who received a grade of 83 from ESPN. That places him as the 12th-ranked CB in his class. Adding to the defense is important for Mario Cristobal because it was the biggest weakness of his squad in 2024.

Antoine is from New Iberia, Louisiana, and played for Westgate High School. He had other offers from top schools in the state, including Florida and Florida State.

#3 Joshua Moore

Wide receiver Joshua Moore rounds out the top three players in the Hurricanes' 2025 recruiting class. He is a four-star recruit who earned a grade of 82 from ESPN, placing him as the 30th-ranked WR in his class.

Moore is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and opted to stay in his home state for college. He played for West Broward High School.

