Miami (OH) vs. Toledo MAC Championship Game prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 2

The MAC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon will see the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets square off in a neutral site game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The RedHawks (10-2, 7-1 in MAC East) are on a four-game winning streak to end the regular season as they are coming off a 17-15 road win over the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday. The Rockets (11-1, 8-0 in MAC West) are on an 11-game winning streak after a 32-17 road victory on Friday against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Miami (OH) vs Toledo MAC: Who will win the 2023 Mid-American Conference Championship Game?

The Rockets have the better record and won last time out against the RedHawks. The health of quarterback Brett Gabbert is why their offense has been struggling. Toledo is clicking, so it's in the driver's seat currently.

Miami (OH) vs Toledo Mid-American Championship Game prediction

These teams faced off over a month ago, and Toledo picked up a 21-17 road win. It has proven to be the better team with a more prolific offense.

Regarding the offenses in the last few games, the RedHawks are averaging 19.7 points in their last three games. The Rockets scored 36.0 points in their previous four games. Expect the Toledo Rockets to cover the spread and dominate in this game.

Miami (OH) vs Toledo betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Miami RedHawks +8 (-110) Over 44 (-110) +250 Toledo Rockets -8 (-110) Under 44 (-110) -310

Miami (OH) vs Toledo picks

The offense of the Miami RedHawks is brutal in passing the football. It is 113th in the nation, with 180.3 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Aveon Smith has been struggling this season. He is 42-of-80 (52.5 completion percentage) for 529 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions. This will be interesting as he is not proving to be a quality quarterback. So go with the under in passing yards.

The Toledo Rockets are a great rushing team in college football. They are eighth with 211.4 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Peny Boone has been dominating. He has 183 rushing attempts for 1,359 yards (7.4 yards per carry) with 15 rushing touchdowns. With seven rushing touchdowns in his last four games, expect to see him find the end zone in this game.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo significant injuries

Miami (OH) injuries

Wide receiver Gage Larvadain: Hamstring (Questionable)

Quarterback Brett Gabbert: Leg (Out)

Tight end Jack Coldiron: Lower Body (Out)

Toledo injuries

No injuries to report

Miami (OH) vs Toledo head-to-head

This is the 53rd time the Miami RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets face off against one another. Miami holds a 28-23-1 record against Toledo. However, Toledo has a two-game winning streak against Miami, including a 21-17 road win earlier this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo betting tips

Tip 1: Dequan Finn Under 1.5 Passing TDs -125

Tip 2: Miami RedHawks Under 18.5 Points -135

Tip 3: 1st Score Method: Field Goal +160