Miami players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft ft. Xavier Restrepo

Miami saw seven of its players get drafted into the NFL in the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay last week. This is the highest the school has produced in a cycle since 2017, showcasing the recent growth of the program.

However, a couple of other notable players weren't selected at the event. Nonetheless, they've inked a deal with teams as undrafted free agents. Here's a look at the Miami players who went undrafted.

Miami's undrafted players in the 2025 NFL draft

#1, Xavier Restrepo, WR

Xavier Restrepo played his entire college football career with Miami. The wide receiver arrived in 2020 and played five seasons with the program, forming a great offensive threat under Manny Diaz and Mario Cristobal.

Restrepo played 51 games for the Hurricanes during his time at the program, recording 200 receptions for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has signed with the Tennessee Titans, teaming up with former Miami teammate and No. 1 pick in the draft, Cam Ward.

#2, Jacolby George, WR

Jacolby George had the whole of his college football career at Miami. The wide receiver started with the team in 2021 as a true freshman and went on to become a crucial member of the offense.

George, who played nine games as a true freshman, played 42 games during his tenure with the Hurricanes. He recorded 130 receptions for 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s inked a free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

#3, Daryl Porter, CB

Daryl Porter played three seasons of his college football career at Miami. The cornerback started his journey as a true freshman at West Virginia in 2020 and played two seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring.

Porter teamed up with the Hurricanes in 2022 and formed a strong part of the program’s defense under the leadership of Mario Cristobal. He recorded 108 tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception in 43 games. He's sealed a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

#4, Mishael Powell, S

Mishael Powell played his final season of eligibility in college football at Miami. The defensive back started his career at Washington in 2021, playing three seasons with the Huskies before teaming up with the Hurricanes.

Powell appeared in 49 college football games, including 13 with Miami in the 2024 season. He recorded 130 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and eight interceptions. He's agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

#5, Simeon Barrow, DL

Simeon Barrow was at Miami for just one season in his four-year college football career. The defensive lineman played the 2024 season with the Hurricanes after spending his first three seasons at Michigan State.

Barrow played 13 games in his lone season at Miami, appearing in 47 overall. He recorded 140 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and two passes defended. He's inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

