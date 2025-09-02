Miami QB Carson Beck’s IG model sister Kylie dons Hurricane colors as she shares a “stylish” recap with mom Tracey

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, is a supportive sister to her quarterback brother and her latest Instagram story recap says it all. The social media influencer/model threw her support to Beck in the Miami Hurricanes' first game of the season against Notre Dame on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.Kylie Beck wore an orange turtleneck top with matching green shorts — which complemented the Hurricanes' colors — and brought along her mother, Tracey, to cheer for Beck in his Miami debut.She shared a stylish four-photo recap on her Instagram story with the caption:&quot;Let's recap!! 🙌&quot;The family support worked for the Miami quarterback as he steered the No. 10-ranked Hurricanes to a 27-24 win over No. 6 Notre Dame. Beck completed 20 of 31 passes for 205 yards and scored two touchdowns in his Miami debut.He outdueled his Fighting Irish counterpart, CJ Carr, who was 19-of-30 for 221 yards and threw for two touchdowns and an interception.It was a great season debut for the Hurricanes, who defeated a top-10 team for the first time in almost eight years. The last time Miami had won against a top-10 team was also against Notre Dame, which was ranked No. 3 at the time, on November 11, 2017.Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck gives props to teammate CJ DanielsMiami quarterback Carson Beck praised his teammate CJ Daniels for pulling off a stunning 20-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter.That circus catch gave the Hurricanes a 14-7 cushion, which helped them hang on to a big three-point win that signified its championship intentions for the 2025-26 season.After the game, an emotional Beck recalled how he felt when Daniels delivered the highlight-reel catch, saying that the 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver fulfilled what he normally tells the quarterback in practices.“At first, I did not know he caught it like that. I saw it on the big screen and thought, ‘Oh my gosh. There is no way he just caught that,’&quot; Beck said of Daniels' big-time play. &quot;He always tells me, ‘Put it up there, I will go get it.’ He proved that tonight.”The LSU transfer had five receptions for 46 yards and recorded one touchdown that was the talk of the nation in Week 1.The Hurricanes will go for their second win in as many games on Saturday against Bethune-Cookman, who lost to FIU 42-9 in their season-opener last Friday.