Miami returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Mario Cristobal's squad ft. Francis Mauigoa

The Miami Hurricanes have had a busy offseason, with head coach Mario Cristobal making notable additions via the transfer portal and high school recruiting. The biggest offseason move was landing former Georgia QB Carson Beck, who will replace Heisman finalist Cam Ward, who is off to the NFL.

Ad

While fresh faces are always exciting, it is also crucial to have quality returning players. Here are five of the top players returning to the Miami Hurricanes in 2025:

Top 5 players returning to the Miami Hurricanes in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa during Miami at California (image credit Imagn)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is a former five-star recruit who earned a freshman All-American selection in 2023. He returned in 2024 with another strong season and is expected to take another step forward in 2025. His play will have a big impact on the success of new QB Carson Beck.

Ad

Trending

#2, Jordan Lyle

Running back Jordan Lyle showed flashes of potential for Miami in his freshman season, where he had 54 carries for 400 yards and four TDs. What really makes him stand out was topping the 100-yard threshold twice in that limited capacity. He can clearly perform at a high level when given the opportunity and with several key players leaving, he could get more opportunities in 2025.

#3, Markel Bell

Markel Bell during Miami v California (image credit Getty)

Left tackle Markel Bell was a stable force for Miami in 2024, helping Cam Ward have the great season that propelled him into the conversation for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Ad

Bell started the first half of the season after starter Jalen Rivers sustained an injury in the opening game, and took rotational snaps for the rest of the year. He is expected to slide into the starting role in 2025 and have a big impact.

#4, Ahmad Moten

Defensive lineman Ahmad Moten realized his potential as a sophomore, registering 18 total tackles, including seven solo efforts, two passes defended, and one sack. He has shown steady growth since signing with the Hurricanes in 2022. After only taking 254 snaps in 2024, he is projected to start in 2025.

Ad

#5, Justin Scott

Defensive tackle Justin Scott was not given much of an opportunity to play as a freshman as the DL was mostly filled by veteran players. However, with several players leaving in 2025, Scott, a former five-star recruit, should have more chances to shine and could be one to watch out for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.