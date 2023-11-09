Miami vs. Florida State prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Miami Hurricanes meet the Florida State Seminoles on the road on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) is coming off a 20-6 loss to North Carolina State last weekend. With a win, Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC) can clinch a spot in the ACC title game after defeating Pittsburgh 24-7 last week.

Miami vs. Florida State: Game Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes (6-3) vs. Florida State (9-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium

Miami vs. Florida State: Betting Odds

Spread

Miami: +14 (-108)

Florida State (-112)

Moneyline

Miami +440

Florida State: 600

Total

Over 50.5 (-110)

Under 50.5 (-110)

Miami vs. Florida State: Picks

The Miami Hurricanes had an up-and-down season, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggling. Last week, he threw three picks against NC State, so expect Van Dyke to throw at least one interception against a good defensive team. Florida State has recorded at least one interception in two of their last three games, while Van Dyke has thrown over 0.5 interceptions in both of his games since returning.

Florida State, meanwhile, has one of the best quarterbacks in Jordan Travis. So, expect Travis to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in this matchup. Travis has thrown two or more passing touchdowns in two of his last three games.

Miami vs. Florida State: Head-to-head

Miami and Florida State have played each other 67 times, and the Hurricanes lead the all-time series 35-32. The Seminoles, however, are on a two-game win streak.

Miami vs. Florida State: Prediction

Florida State is a legit national championship contender, and the Seminoles will be motivated to blow out their rival in Miami here. Van Dyke has struggled since returning from injury this season, and the Seminoles' defense will not be easy for him. Meanwhile, Jordan Travis will cut through this Hurricanes defense to cruise to a blowout win.

Prediction: Florida State wins by 14+.

