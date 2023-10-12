Miami vs Georgia Tech football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Miami and Georgia Tech have been rivals in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a long period. The two teams squared each other again during Week 6 of the 2023 college football season. The keenly contested encounter ended 23-20 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.

Just like the last encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium, the series between the two football programs comes as a fierce battle, with both teams always striving to gain the upper hand. The ACC matchups have notably recorded a couple of historic encounters since its inception.

Let’s look at the series' history and see where both teams currently stand.

Miami vs Georgia Tech H2H

Miami and Georgia Tech have played against each other 28 times in college football history. Notably, both teams have come out victorious 14 times each, showcasing how keenly and fiercely contested the series has been through the course of history.

However, Miami has maintained dominance in recent years, emerging victorious in 10 of the last 14 matchups against Georgia Tech since 2009. They’ve also been dominant at home, with the Hurricanes holding a 7-3 record against Georgia Tech in Miami throughout the series.

Miami was seeking its third consecutive victory over Georgia Tech last Saturday, but the matchup didn’t end as they anticipated. In their previous meeting, which took place in 2022 and marked the first game between them under head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes secured a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech.

Notable record in the series

The largest margin of victory in the series between the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Tech occurred in 1967. In that game, the Hurricanes secured a dominant 49-7 win over the Yellow Jackets.

The biggest shutout margin of victory in the series happened in 1964 when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes with a 20-0 score.

The longest winning streak in the contest also belongs to Miami. The Hurricanes won five consecutive games in the series from 2009 to 2013.

Nonetheless, Georgia Tech previously held the record before Miami broke it. The Yellow Jacket had a four-game winning streak against the Hurricanes spanning from 1970 to 1978.