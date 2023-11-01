Miami vs. NC State prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The Miami Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) go on the road to play the NC State Wolfpack (5-3, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 4, with kick-off at 8 p.m. ET.

Miami (FL) is coming off a 29-26 overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers to extend its win streak to two. NC State, meanwhile, overcame the Clemson Tigers in a 24-17 victory last weekend.

Miami vs. NC State: Game Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes (6-2) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

Miami vs. NC State: Betting Odds

Spread

Miami -4 (-108)

NC State +4 (-112)

Moneyline

Miami -185

NC State +154

Total

Over 45 (-112)

Under 45 (-108)

Miami vs. NC State: Picks

The Miami Hurricanes have won two straight games, but quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has struggled as of late. He threw two interceptions and only 163 yards, but expect him to have a bounceback game. Van Dyke should have more success against NC State, so take his over passing yards, as he just returned last week and should now be back in rhythm this week.

NC State's offense runs through Kevin Concepcion, a wide receiver who also can run the ball. Concepcion is a top offensive weapon, and the Wolfpack should be going to him through the air, so take his over on receiving yards. Concepcion is averaging 82.66 receiving yards per game over his last three.

Miami vs. NC State: Head-to-head

The Miami Hurricanes lead the all-time series over the NC State Wolfpack 11-5-1. Miami has won four straight games, with the Wolfpack's last win in the series coming in 2008.

Miami vs. NC State: Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes likely would have been ranked in the top 15 had they not blown their lead against Georgia Tech. Van Dyke should be much better after getting a game under his belt.

Miami and NC State both have solid defenses, which will make this game back-and-forth to the end. Ultimately, the Hurricanes offense will be slightly better to edge out the win.

Prediction: Miami wins by a touchdown.

