Michael Irvin terrified of violating Deion Sanders' trust as Miami legend remains mum Coach Prime's health battle

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders go way back. They played together for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995-1999 in what was one of the most dominant eras for Jerry Jones' team.

Since retirement, the duo has remained close, regularly supporting each other in the sports media world. Recently, Irvin traveled to Sanders' 5,000-acre ranch in Canton, Texas.

After leaving the ranch, Irvin talked about why he does not want to betray his friend's trust regarding a recent health struggle.

"Deion and his situation, it is so important to me not to ever in any way make him feel like I’ve violated his trust," Irvin said on Wednesday, via "The Michael Irvin Podcast."

"So I was afraid that if I started talking, I might say too much. At the time, there were only a few people who knew what was going on with Deion. I just said I got scared and stayed away."

The Pro Football Hall of Famers share a close bond, and Irvin didn't want to lose Sanders' trust by speaking too much. Coach Prime is known to keep a small circle, and those in it are loyal to him.

While on Asante Samuel's podcast, Sanders hinted at an ongoing health issue.

"What I’m dealing with is on a whole another level," Sanders said on May 31, via "Say What Needs To Be Said."

Sanders has dealt with health issues in recent years. In 2022, he needed to undergo surgery as a result of blood clots in his legs. Sanders made a full recovery and has since guided the Colorado Buffaloes to one of their most successful periods in recent history.

Deion Sanders is set for crucial 2025 season

Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the Colorado Buffaloes' coach. Perhaps most notably, it will be his first season without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on his roster.

Along with Travis Hunter, they've been vital to his success since their Jackson State Tigers days, and most recently at Boulder with the Buffaloes. It'll be interesting to see how Coach Prime navigates the Big 12 without his most trusted lieutenants.

Colorado starts the season with a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Notable opponents in the upcoming campaign are Houston, BYU, TCU, Arizona, Arizona State and Kansas State.

