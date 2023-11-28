Michael Penix Jr. landing spots: Patriots, Giants, Raiders and Falcons emerge as probable 

Michael Penix Jr. has been doing extremely well in the 2023 college football season. He is 280-of-427 (65.6 completion percentage) for 3,899 yards with 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions for the Washington Huskies.

Since he is eligible to join the 2024 NFL draft class, let's take a deeper dive into some of his potential landing spots.

Michael Penix Jr. potential landing spots

#1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have desperately needed a quarterback since losing Tom Brady to free agency as it is clear Mac Jones is not the answer. The team is going to have a high draft pick with how horrific they have been doing this season. If Bill Belichick does stay with the organization, Michael Penix Jr. could be a great addition to an otherwise lackluster offense.

#2. New York Giants

As of this writing, the New York Giants are at four wins, so they are outside of the top picks where Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are projected to get selected. However, Penix Jr. could still be on the board. With him throwing the ball to tight end Darren Waller and running back Saquon Barkley, it'll be a great situation.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that have some quarterback issues as they have decided to bench Jimmy Garoppolo after giving him a contract in the offseason. With a new coach Antonio Pierce getting elevated to the position, Michael Penix Jr. in Vegas feels right.

His play matches the attitude of the organization and could be a huge asset. If they can keep wide receiver Davante Adams happy, pairing them together as well as Hunter Renfrow and Jacobi Meyers out wide would be great. An elite running back in Josh Jacobs would elevate his game.

#4. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons, despite being one of the most talented offensive teams in the NFL, have not been able to figure out the quarterback situation. But somehow, still might win the NFC South and get a home playoff game.

Adding Michael Penix Jr. would be a huge addition to the team. He'd have incredible players around him like wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and the trio of running backs in Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson. He would be in a great situation with potentially a new coach to help mold the offense.

