Michael Penix Jr. vs Jayden Daniels statistical comparison this year (2023)

The battle for the Heisman Trophy in 2023 is going down to the wire. On one end is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Despite the team’s 9-3 overall record, the quarterback is making a strong case. LSU has full confidence in Daniels’ Heisman-worthy performance, although the final verdict lies with the voters.

Meanwhile, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. has led his team to the Pac-12 championship hunt and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

With both quarterbacks having standout seasons, the Heisman race is intensifying as the clock ticks down. Here, let’s compare their stats in 2023 and decide for ourselves.

#8. Appearances [Michael Penix Jr. - 12, Jayden Daniels - 12]

Both the QBs have played 12 games in 2023. The Huskies QB graces the field in the Pac-12 arena while Daniels plies his services in the SEC West.

#7. Passing yards [Michael Penix Jr. - 3899, Jayden Daniels - 3812]

The Washington QB has a little edge over Daniels in passing yards. Penix Jr. is sitting with 3899 yards, while the LSU athlete has 3812 yards.

#6. Passing touchdowns [Michael Penix Jr. - 32, Jayden Daniels - 40]

Daniels boasts 40 TDs. On the other hand, Penix Jr. is lagging with 32 TDs.

#5. Interceptions [Michael Penix Jr. - 8, Jayden Daniels - 4]

The LSU QB ends up at the top in interceptions. Daniels has been intercepted only four times, but Penix Jr. has eight interceptions to his name.

#4. Passing attempts and completion [Michael Penix Jr. - 280/427, Jayden Daniels - 236/327]

Michael Penix Jr. has a completion percentage of 65.6 as he completed 280/427 passes. Daniels has a completion percentage of 72.2, although he has attempted fewer passes than the Washington Huskies quarterback.

#3. Sacks [Michael Penix Jr. - 8, Jayden Daniels - 22]

The Washington Huskies quarterback has been sacked a mere eight times in 2023. In comparison, Daniels is sacked 22 times, nearly three times that of Penix Jr.

#2. Rushing yards [Michael Penix Jr. - -14, Jayden Daniels - 1134]

The LSU QB has a clear advantage in this stat. He rushed for 1134 yards while Penix Jr. lost yards, thus finding himself with -14 yards in the 2023 season. The Huskies QB needs to improve massively on this front.

#1. Rushing touchdowns [Michael Penix Jr. - 3, Jayden Daniels - 10]

Daniels leads Penix Jr. in rushing touchdowns, which is obvious given their rushing yards stat above. The LSU QB has 10 rushing TDs, and Michael Penix Jr. lags with three.