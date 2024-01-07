Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy are set to square up in the National Championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday. The two quarterbacks have been impressive throughout the season, playing a crucial role in their team's success all the way.

Without a doubt, the performance of the two will be vital in deciding the college football champion when they lock horns in Houston. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, let's examine how brilliant the two quarterbacks have been in the 2023 season statistically.

Michael Penix Jr. vs JJ McCarthy stats

Washington v Oregon State

Completion percentage

Michael Penix Jr. completed 336 of his 504 passes for Washington this season, equating to a 66.7% completion rate.

On the other hand, JJ McCarthy attempted a total of 314 passes and completed 230 of them, which is a 73.2% completion rate.

Passing yards

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for a total of 4,648 passing yards this season, which is the highest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He has notably averaged 9.2 yards per throw.

On the other hand, JJ McCarthy has thrown for 2,851 yards in Michigan's run-centric offense. He is averaging 9.1 yards per throw.

Passing touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded a total of 35 passing touchdowns this season.

On the flip side, JJ McCarthy has thrown for 22 touchdowns so far this season.

Interception

Michael Penix Jr. has seen his passes intercepted by an opposition defender nine times this season.

JJ McCarthy has only seen four of his passes end in his opponent's hands this season.

JJ McCarthy in Michigan v Penn State

Passing efficiency

Michael Penix Jr.'s passer rating this season stands at 163.5

On the other hand, JJ McCarthy has a passing efficiency score of 165.9

Rushing yards

Michael Penix Jr. has only rushed for 13 yards this season.

JJ McCarthy has rushed for a total of 171 yards this season.

Rushing touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr has recorded a total of three rushing touchdowns this season.

On the other hand, JJ McCarthy has also scored three rushing touchdowns this season.

Sacks

Michael Penix Jr. was sacked ten times in the Huskies backfield this season.

On the flip side, JJ McCarthy was brought down 18 times by opposing defenses while trying to make a pass.