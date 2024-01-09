Michael Penix Jr. vs Michigan Stats: What are Washington QB stats against Wolverines

Monday night's clash isn't the first dance with the Michigan Wolverines for Michael Penix Jr. Back when the Washington Huskies signal-caller was a sophomore for the Indiana Hoosiers, he orchestrated a 38-21 win over Michigan on Nov. 7, 2020, at The Rock in Bloomington, Indiana. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton played for the Wolverines at the moment.

Penix went 30-for-50 for 342 yards and three touchdowns. His athletic display was so incredible that it was a huge pity that no fans were there to see it in person. The game was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic rules. Milton went 18-for-34 for 344 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

What does Michael Penix Jr. think of his victory over the Michigan Wolverines?

Michael Penix was asked on Wednesday about his victory over Michigan over three years ago. The player gave the following answer:

"I want to say I can't really use anything from my past playing them because obviously, I played them with a totally different team, so it was a totally different time — that was the year of COVID, as well," Penix said on Wednesday.

"Nothing that happened before will carry over to what we have to prepare for come Monday. But I'm just super excited for the opportunity, and I know my guys will be ready."

The win was the highlight of Penix's time with the Hoosiers. Indiana, another Big Ten team, is 10-62 against the powerful Wolverines. Any win for the Bloomington school against Michigan is cause for celebration.

The game happened so many years ago that the team he will face is a completely different one. The silver lining for Michael Penix Jr. is that he has also changed over the years becoming a more complete player. Moreover, he didn't have the weapons he now has with the Huskies back then, mainly a receiving core headlined by Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk.