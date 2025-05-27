  • home icon
Michael Taaffe’s GF Charlotte Turner drops a 2-word comment on Texas DB’s semester recap

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 27, 2025 21:31 GMT
Michael Taaffe is a star defensive back for the Texas Longhorns and is fresh off his fourth year with Steve Sarkisian's side. On Tuesday, Taaffe took to Instagram to recap last semester. His girlfriend, Charlotte Turner, left a two-word comment on the post.

Taaffe shared 10 photos chronicling the journey and tagged numerous important figures in his cycle.

"Best Semester!!! 💕 ♥️ ," Turner commented.
Turner is featured in the first picture of the post. She's been at Taaffe's side during a tough CFB season that saw the Longhorns reach the college playoff semifinals. Unfortunately, they lost to Ohio State in a gritty matchup.

Taaffe recorded 78 tackles (40 solo and 38 assisted), two sacks, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He ranked second in the team for combined tackles just behind Anthony Hill Jr. Taaffe stuffed the stat sheet, and he was a versatile presence on the Longhorns defense as they breezed through the regular season and made another playoff appearance.

What's next for Michael Taaffe?

Michael Taaffe has proven his worth as one of the Texas Longhorns' most valuable defenders. He started every game in his fourth season and was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is is presented to "the best college football player who started his career as a walk-on."

Taaffe has come a long way from being a walk-on and he's now an All-American defensive back on one of the best teams in collegiate football. He'll aim to secure his place among the best safeties in the SEC, thereby improving his stock for the 2026 NFL draft.

Taaffe will fancy his chances in the next draft as the safety position isn't as stacked as in previous years, and a solid showing with the Texas Longhorns could further improve his stock.

Next up for Michael Taaffe is the 2025-26 college football season. He and his teammates are favorites alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the national championship. It's now up to Steve Sarkisian's side to vindicate the prediction and reach the top of college football.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
