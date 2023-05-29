Michigan football Coaching Staff 2023: Who is coaching the Wolverines in 2023?

The 2022 season was a great year for the Michigan Wolverines. They finished the season with a record of 12-2 and won the Big Ten East Division. They came second in the AP Poll thanks to their explosive offense, which saw them average 42.3 points per game.

Going into the 2023 season, the goal is to put up a better performance than last season. They have a couple of key players returning, like their quarterback McNamara and wide receiver Bell. However, the most important factor in ensuring that the Wolverines top their last season’s performance is their coaching staff.

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh has spent six seasons with the Wolverines and he is expected to be with them next season. He’ll be looking to improve his 49-22 record by building on the momentum from last season. Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten coach of the year twice. He is one of the four Big Ten coaches to record 10-plus wins in each of their first two seasons.

- Jim Harbaugh "Winning as a team is better than anything. It's great to share success." - Jim Harbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Sherrone Moore

This season will be Moore’s second as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach with the Wolverines. He has, however, been a member of the coaching staff for five seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant head coach and tight end coach at Central Michigan. He was also a tight end coach at Louisville, where he started as a graduate assistant.

Defensive Coordinator: Jesse Minter

Minter holds a lot of experience working as a defensive coordinator. He has previously served in the role at Indiana State, Georgia State, and Vanderbilt. Minter also had experience working in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. The upcoming season will be his second at Michigan and he will be looking to help them build on their impressive defensive record from last season.

Special Team Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh

Jay Harbaugh is the son of head coach Jim Harbaugh. He started his coaching career as a student assistant at Oregon State before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He has been Michigan's special teams coordinator and safety coach for two seasons while he’s been on the team’s coaching staff since 2015.

Other members of the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs: Steve Clinkscale

Quarterbacks Coach: Kirk Campbell

Wide Receivers Coach: Ron Bellamy

Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach: Mike Elston

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach: Mike Hart

Linebackers Coach: Chris Partridge

Tight Ends Coach: Grant Newsome

Director of Strength and Conditioning: Ben Herbert

How much does head coach Jim Harbaugh earn?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s salary for the 2023 season is $7.05 million. On top of this, he is eligible to earn more payments as bonuses for winning the Big Ten Championship and making the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He tops the chart of the highest-earning coaches in the Big Ten and comes only behind Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney at Alabama and Clemson, respectively, nationwide.

