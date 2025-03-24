Michigan HC Sherrone Moore opens up about first impression of $2.9M NIL-valued Bryce Underwood in latest presser

Sherrone Moore is gearing up for his second season as Michigan's head coach. The Wolverines' head honcho had a tricky start to his stint with the powerhouse program, compiling an 8-5 regular-season record for the 2024 college football season.

Moore spoke to the press at the Wolverines' spring practice session. He was asked about highly touted $2.9 million NIL-valued freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Moore said,

"He (Underwood) has done well and works his tail off. He’s in early and he is here late.”

On Underwood's early enrollment, Moore stated,

"Early enrollment is great in general. Not only for football but for school. Be able to handle school and know where your classes are."

Bryce Underwood was the No. 1-ranked high school player in the country in the 2025 college football recruiting class. He famously flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to play for Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines.

What will Bryce Underwood bring to Michigan in 2025?

Bryce Underwood enters the Michigan Wolverines program with the chance to be the QB1 from Day 1. The Belleville High School, Belleville, Michigan, product is a homegrown talent and arguably the most hyped prospect in modern Michigan Wolverines history.

Underwood is expected to bring stability to the Michigan Wolverines in 2025, following a 2024 season where no quarterback surpassed 1,200 passing yards, underscoring the team's struggles.

The Wolverines had a carousel of QBs with Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji all spending time at starting quarterback. Hence, the addition of such a polished prospect like Bryce Underwood should set up the program quite nicely for the foreseeable future.

Who will start for Michigan in 2025?

Regarding naming a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Coach Sherrone Moore said via his spring practice presser,

"The guy that makes the most plays and has command of the team. Can’t just be the offense – it’s both sides of the ball. We’ll know when that happens. We’re not in a rush to make that decision. That QB room is together.”

Hence, it might still be early, but there will be an interesting couple of practice sessions leading up to the new CFB season. The QB battle will be a fascinating plotline, and it looks like Coach Moore will be keeping his cards close to his chest for the time being.

