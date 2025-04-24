Michigan Players NFL Draft Projection: How many Wolverine players will be selected in the 2025 Draft? 

Michigan football had a slight downturn in 2024, and it'll be interesting to see if that carries to the NFL Draft. Of course, some downturn was inevitable as UM won the national title and Jim Harbaugh departed for the NFL. But new coach Sherrone Moore kept grinding and has put several UM player in position for NFL selection. Here's the rundown

Ad

How many Michigan players will go in 2025 NFL Draft?

Tight end Colston Loveland could be an NFL standout after a big draft day. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Mason Graham, DT

A two-year starter at Michigan, Graham is the elite defensive tackle in the 2025 draft. He had 107 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in his college career. At over 6-foot-3 and around 300 pounds, Graham is both strong and agile. He's an expected top 10 selection, with projections ranging from around pick six (Raiders) to pick nine (Saints). He's a likely future star.

Colston Loveland, TE

In any non-Tyler Warren draft, Loveland would be the top tight end on the board. At it stands, at over 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, he's a massive NFL threat. He caught 117 passes in three years with the Wolverines. Loveland is likely a high to mid first round pick, with the Colts at the 14th pick being mentioned as a likely team.

Ad

Will Johnson, CB

Likely the second best corner in the draft behind Travis Hunter, Johnson does have some issues. He missed have the 2024 season with shoulder and toe injuries. He had 68 tackles and 19 pass break ups in his college career. Johnson is over 6-foot-1 and has all the skills to be an NFL star, even if there are some question marks. He's a mid to late first round pick.

Kenneth Grant, DT

Ad

Grant, like Mason Graham is an elite tackle. He started for a year and a half at UM and finished his career with 69 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. At around 330 pounds, Grant's condition will be an issue. But he's a stout specimen who will get an early shot, likely in the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round.

Josiah Stewart, Edge

A transfer from Coastal Carolina, Stewart came off the bench for Michigan in 2023 before starting in 2024. He had 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2024 and seems like a valid late bloomer up front. He's only 6-foot-1 and might not check all the physical boxes. Stewart is a likely fourth round pick.

Ad

Myles Hinton, OT

Hinton transferred over from Stanford and played two years with the Wolverines. He can play either tackle spot. At over 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Hinton can be a bit clunky and mechnical, but the tools are there for development. He's a likely sixth or seventh round pick.

Kalel Mullings, RB

Mullings started just five games in his Michigan career, rushing for a career total of 1,201 yards and 16 touchdowns, with most of that production coming in his senior season. He's only 6-foot-1 and not blazingly fast, so Mullings will likely slide into the sixth or seventh round of the draft.

What do you think of Michigan's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take on the Wolverines below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More