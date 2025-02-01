Michigan players in Senior Bowl: Top 3 Wolverines to feature in postseason game ft. Josaiah Stewart

While 2024 may not have been the season the Michigan Wolverines expected, they finished off strong, defeating Ohio State and Alabama in their final two games of the year. Now, three of their players will begin their pre-draft work at the Senior Bowl.

Donovan Edwards, Josaiah Stewart and William Wagner will be present at Mobile, Alabama. They will try to show their skills in front of NFL scouts, looking to improve their draft position ahead of April’s event.

Here is a look at the three Michigan prospects playing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Top 3 Michigan Wolverines at the Senior Bowl

#3. William Wagner, Long Snapper

Long snappers are largely forgotten until they make a mistake. That’s where William Wagner comes in. The Michigan long snapper will look to be practically invisible during the game and just do his job without any issues.

Wagner was a Mannelly Award finalist and is considered one of the best in college football. With only a couple of spots destined for the position, that speaks volumes of his skill.

#2. Donovan Edwards, Running Back

A former 5-star prospect, Donovan Edwards was the second-leading rusher for Michigan in 2024. Edwards finished the year with 589 yards and four touchdowns. While he did not have the impact of players like Blake Corum in the past, he is still a talented runner.

Even though his stats this season weren’t as strong as other seasons, Edwards is a solid receiver out of the backfield. He can create contested catches and break away from defenders quickly.

Perhaps NFL teams can look at him as a valuable change of pace, third-down back. He could go late in the draft but will look to help his projection with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.

#1. Josaiah Stewart, Edge

The Wolverines sack leader in 2024, Josaiah Stewart, will try to take his quick pass-rushing skills into the NFL. Stewart had 8.5 sacks this season, along with 22 tackles and two forced fumbles.

At 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, the defensive end from the Bronx, New York, is considered an undersized prospect for his position. He has been able to use his quickness to great success in the college game. The edge rusher is expected to go between the third and fourth rounds, but a strong game in Mobile could drive his stock up.

Transitioning that style of play to the NFL isn’t easy, but his quickness and ability to change direction could give him a chance at the next level.

