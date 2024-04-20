Michigan Spring Games 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, TV Channel & More

Michigan football will be in action for the first time in the spring game on Saturday since winning the national championship. The Wolverines claimed the college football national title in January against Washington and hope to have another brilliant season in 2024.

The program entered a new era in the 2024 college football season following the departure of Jim Harbaugh. The coach ended his nine-year tenure at the program following the national championship success, making a return to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan will be under the leadership of Sherrone Moore in the upcoming season. Moore has been at the program since 2018 and led the Wolverines in four games last season.

This will be the first spring game of his tenure as the coach of the program. Let's take a look at the details of their upcoming spring game:

Michigan spring game schedule

The 2024 Michigan spring game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20, at the University of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game will kick off at 12:00 noon Eastern Time.

The game will see the Maize team come up against the Blue team, offering a glimpse of what to expect next season as the Sherrone Moore era begins. The highly anticipated game promises to offer a lot of excitement, as there’s a lot to watch for.

There are a lot of questions about the Wolverines team ahead of Moore’s first season. A couple of them will be answered in the spring game. Questions around the team lie in areas like quarterback, offensive line and defense.

With a host of starters not returning for the 2024 college football season, the spring game will give Moore the chance to evaluate the team ahead of the new season.

Michigan spring game TV & live stream details

Michigan football spring game will be available live to television audiences on Fox Sports. Also, fans can catch up with the game on the Fox Sports app as well as streaming services on Fox Sports on its channel lineup.

Michigan spring game ticket

The Michigan spring game is free and open to everyone. All gates to the stadium will be opened to the public at 11:00 a.m., an hour before the scheduled kickoff time.

The university, though, warns fans that there's limited parking space for those coming with cars. The available parking lot will be opened to the public at 7:00 a.m, and they will be free. Streaming options include YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV.