Michigan spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Wolverines who've entered in the spring window

The Michigan Wolverines roster is still in flux during the spring transfer portal. After the school made a considerable number of moves in the winter transfer window, there will be even more changes coming this spring.

Ad

The Wolverines have eight players hitting the portal, including contributors Ja'Den McBurrows and Benjamin Hall. That also opens the door to some more newcomers in Ann Arbor.

While players can enter the transfer portal until Friday, here are the Michigan players who have already put their names in the portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michigan football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

Ja'Den McBurrows (18) was part of Michigan's national title team. - Source: Imagn

Benjamin Hall, Running Back

Ad

Trending

The Acworth, Georgia, native expected to take on a larger role on the Wolverines offense after last season. However, with ReliaQuest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall back and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes joining the team, playing time would be hard to come by.

Benjamin Hall ran 44 times for 141 yards in two seasons in Ann Arbor. He also caught four passes for 12 yards.

Ja'Den McBurrows, Defensive Back

One of the veteran cornerbacks in the Wolverines' young defensive backs group, Ja'Den McBurrows, will instead look for a new home in the portal. In 19 games wearing the maize and blue, the defensive back tallied 13 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception

Ad

At 5-11, 194 pounds, McBurrows would probably fare better as a slot corner, where he was expected to challenge for a spot at Michigan. With the staff reportedly looking at other options, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native decided to enter the portal. He will have two years of eligibility left.

Amorion Walker, Wide Receiver

After three seasons at Michigan, Amorion Walker will test the transfer portal. He had four receptions for 38 yards in the last two seasons after arriving as a three-star prospect.

Ad

Aymeric Koumba, Edge

Aymeric Koumba, a three-star recruit from France, has already found a new home with the UCF Knights. The 6-5, 260-pound edge rusher was expected to give depth to the Wolverines at a loaded position in 2025. He's likely to earn more playing time in Orlando.

Alessandro Lorenzetti, Offensive Lineman

Another potential loss on the defensive front for the maize and blue, Alessandro Lorenzetti, failed to consistently get on the field after signing with the Wolverines as the top prospect from Connecticut in 2022.

Ad

The Montreal, Quebec native is still a talented player and will be looking for a school where he can compete for more playing time.

Jason Hewlett, Linebacker

A Youngstown, Ohio, native who played mainly on special teams. Jason Hewlett registered three tackles in 2024. He played in nine games last season.

Stuart Blake, Kicker

The freshman from Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, did not see any playing time at Michigan.

Evan Boutorwick, Long Snapper

After not seeing any action for the Wolverines in three years, the long snapper entered the portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More