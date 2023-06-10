The Big Ten Conference has unveiled Michigan State's 2024 football schedule as well as that of every other member in the conference. The Big Ten, in the announcement, also disclosed other new changes to its competition format.

The changes include the joining of two new members, USC and UCLA, and the dropping of the current divisional format in favor of the new arrangement.

The new arrangement makes provisions for each team to have up to three protected rivalry games as well as two-play opponents who go on home and away legs over two seasons.

Below are the details of Michigan State's 2024 football schedule:

Michigan State's 2024 football schedule

The University of Michigan is featured as the Spartans’ protected rival. The non-conference fixtures in the schedule are as follows:

Michigan State vs Florida Atlantic on August 31

Michigan State vs Louisiana on September 14

Boston College vs Michigan State on September 21

Michigan State has the following conference matchups:

Michigan vs Michigan State

Maryland vs Michigan State

Nebraska vs Michigan State

Penn State vs Michigan State

Michigan State vs Illinois

Michigan State vs Indiana

Michigan State vs Ohio State

Michigan State vs Purdue

Michigan State vs Rutgers

No exact dates have yet been announced yet for the conference matchups. The only dates confirmed so far for Michigan State in 2024 are the dates of the non-conference games.

The football schedule for 2025

Michigan State will kickstart the 2025 season with non-conference games. Dates have been confirmed for all three non-conference matchups that open the 2025 season for the Spartans:

Michigan State vs Western Michigan on August 30

Michigan State vs Youngstown State on September 6

Michigan State vs Boston College on September 20

The conference opponents of the Spartans have been confirmed as well, but the dates of their encounters are yet to be announced. The rivalry game with Michigan will be featured in the schedule again, based on the new protected rivalry arrangement. The schedule is as follows:

Indiana vs Michigan State

Iowa vs Michigan State

Minnesota vs Michigan State

USC vs Michigan State

Wisconsin vs Michigan State

Michigan State vs Northwestern

Michigan State vs Penn State

Michigan State vs UCLA

Michigan State vs Michigan

Season outlook for Michigan State in 2024 and 2025

The 2024 football schedule will see the Spartans taking on the road to face their conference opponents four times. One of these is their rivalry game against Michigan at Ann Arbor which is surely going to be a tough one. Penn State is another difficult opponent the Spartans are traveling to meet.

In 2025, the reverse leg will see them hosting Michigan. This does not guarantee an easy tie, regardless, but the game will be exciting nonetheless. Penn State will also be traveling down to face the Spartans in 2025.

