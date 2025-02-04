Michigan State football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Jonathan Smith has in the class of 2025

A third straight losing season wasn’t what the Michigan State Spartans expected after a promising start in 2024. The Spartans opened the season with three straight wins but only get two more victories the rest of the way, with one of them being against Purdue.

In Jonathan Smith’s second season as coach, Michigan State is hoping to bank in on some transfer players and a recruiting class that has some talent. The Spartans landed a couple of 4-star prospects.

Despite their poor record in 2024, Jonathan Smith landed the 45th best class of 2025, according to 247 Sports. While it’s not among the best in the country, it's a solid effort for a program that has been on a slide lately.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are three new arrivals who could make an impact for Michigan State in 2025 and beyond for a team that has many holes to fill before it can seriously contend in the Big Ten.

Top three Michigan State freshmen in class of 2025

Jonathan Smith is looking to revive the program at Michigan State. - Source: Imagn

#3 Aydan West, Cornerback

Aydan West was a part of the Quince Orchard High School team that won two undefeated state championships. He also has a knack for the ball, with five interceptions as a senior, finishing his career as the all-time school leader in interceptions.

If his ball skills translate to the college game, the Gaithersburg, Maryland, native could help a Spartans defense that ranked 115th in takeaways per game. Big plays are needed everywhere, and West could get some on defense.

#2 Charles White, Outside Linebacker

Another player who seems to have a nose for the ball, Charles White is an athletic linebacker who could boost the Spartans defense with opportunistic play. Although he's slightly undersized at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, he can cover a lot of ground but can also get physical when necessary.

White is also a savvy player who takes good angles to the ball and is a sure tackler. He used to compete in track and wrestling, showing a side of his versatility, and could contribute from day one.

#1 Derrick Simmons, Defensive Lineman

A two-way player at Frankenmuth High School, Derrick Simmons will play as a defensive lineman at Michigan State. He's strong at the point of attack, dominating rivals with his raw power.

Simmons is a solid player but could still develop his skills to become even better. The All-State defensive lineman should join the rotation his first year in East Lansing but could become a regular contributor if he polishes his technique.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback