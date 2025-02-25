Michigan State returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Jonathan Smith's squad

A season-ending loss to Rutgers prevented the Michigan State Spartans from finishing the regular season at .500 and becoming bowl-eligible in Jonathan Smith’s first season as head coach.

While the end result wasn’t what the Spartans wished for, there were some important developments in East Lansing, such as Aidan Chiles’ performance at quarterback. Michigan also withstood a rash of injuries in the secondary that hampered the team’s options to win down the stretch.

Michigan State will have several new faces in 2025 with 16 transfers and 18 freshmen joining the roster. Here are some of the Spartans who will be going back to Michigan State in 2025.

Top five players returning to the Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 season

Nick Marsh had an outstanding freshman season at Michigan State. - Source: Imagn

#5. Chance Rucker, Cornerback

Because he suffered an early season injury, it’s still unknown if Chance Rucker would be better off playing on the outside or as a nickelback in 2025. Rucker is a talented cover man and did have a solid 2023 season with 23 tackles, an interception and four passes defended. He should be a contributor in 2025 and beyond.

#4. Jordan Hall, Linebacker

This is based on upside, as Jordan Hall had a disappointing sophomore season with only 23 tackles while battling injury. He finished 2023 with 64 stops and 4.5 sacks, so his performance didn’t live up to expectations.

However, the 6-3, 236-pound linebacker has the tools to become the main contributor among a good linebacking corps. If Hall can bounce back strong, the defense as a unit could leap forward. He has that kind of potential.

#3. Jack Velling, Tight End

Jack Velling landed last year in East Lansing after spending two years at Oregon State. Velling finished the season with 36 receptions for 411 yards and a touchdown. He finished third on the team in receptions and yards.

The tight end had a solid first season with the Spartans, but he should be featured more in the end zone. At 6-5, 244 pounds, with good leaping ability, he could be an elite red zone target.

#2. Nick Marsh, Wide Receiver

After a sensational freshman season in which he rewrote the record books for first-year players at East Lansing, Michigan State fans are wondering what Nick Marsh can do for an encore.

Marsh caught 41 balls for 649 yards and three touchdowns and established himself as the team’s leading receiver. With Omari Kelly joining the team via the transfer portal, there could be more space for the talented sophomore.

#1. Aidan Chiles, Quarterback

While some fans called for his benching at some point in the season, Aidan Chiles finished strong. While his numbers were far from spectacular, with 2,415 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, the quarterback finished the season with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the final three games.

Chiles struggled with accuracy throughout the season, but he didn’t lose confidence and improved as the season went along. If he can start where he left off and keep trending in the right direction, he could be a solid quarterback for the Spartans.

