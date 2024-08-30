Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic will mark the start of the college football season for both squads. The game will take place at 7 pm on Friday evening. It is the first time the two teams have faced each other since 2011. It is a battle between two FBS teams that will take place at the home stadium of the Spartans.

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic football head-to-head

The Spartans and Owls have not competed much in their history. They have played three times, and in all three of those matchups, the Michigan State Spartans came out on top. The first matchup took place in 2008, followed by a game in 2010 and another in 2011.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notable records in the Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic football series

With only three games taking place between these two teams, there are not many records to discuss. That said, the Spartans do have a three-game win streak in the matchup coming into Friday's game. The largest margin of victory was in 2011 when the Spartans won 44-0. The closest game took place in 2010 when the Spartans beat the Owls 30-17.

Trending

When was the last time Michigan State defeated Florida Atlantic?

The last time the Spartans defeated the Owls was in 2011, the most recent game between the two teams. In that game, the Spartans won 44-0 in a massive blowout. The game took place in East Lansing, Michigan.

Who is favored in Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State?

With the fourth-ever matchup between these two teams upcoming, which one is favored? The odds favor the Spartans, but there is room for the Owls to pull off an upset. The strength of both teams is their defense, but the Spartans are rated higher. Additionally, both teams have a lot of turnover in their offenses from last season.

With that in mind, Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic should be a close and low-scoring game between two FBS teams. However, the Spartans will likely come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback