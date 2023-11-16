Michigan State vs Indiana prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 18 | NCAAF season 2023

There's an exciting Big Ten matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

The struggling Spartans (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten) are coming off a 38-3 road loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday. The Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6) are not playing well, coming off a 48-45 overtime road loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini. last Saturday

Michigan State vs Indiana match details

Fixture: Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023; 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

Michigan State vs Indiana betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan State Spartans +4.5 (-112) Over 47 (-110) +164 Indiana Hoosiers -4.5 (-108) Under 47 (-110) -198

Michigan State vs Indiana picks

The Spartans have been struggling to throw the football, as they're 93rd in the sport with 203.3 passing yards per game.

Freshman quarterback Katin Houser will be under center and is 76-of-133 (57.1 completion percentage) for 766 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has failed to throw for 120+ yards in three of his last five games, so take the under on his passing yards.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, have been struggling to run the football this season, as they're 113th in the nation with 111.3 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas needs to step up a bit, as he has 65 rushing attempts for 265 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

With 18 total rushing yards in his last three games, take the under on his rushing yards.

Michigan State vs Indiana key injuries

The Spartans and the Hoosiers are facing off for the 70th time. The Spartans have a 49-18-2 all-time record, but the Hoosiers won their last meeting last season on the road 39-31.

Michigan State vs Indiana prediction

The two defenses are showing a huge difference recently. Michigan State is allowing 27.3 points in their previous three games, while the Hoosiers are giving up 35.6 points in their last five.

Michigan State has the better overall team and should be able to cover the spread as a road underdog.

Prediction: Michigan +4.5