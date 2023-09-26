Michigan State vs. Iowa Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

We have an incredible Week 5 college football matchup as Big Ten football continues to roll out. The Michigan State Spartans will be heading to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Spartans will be on the road in this Big Ten battle. Michigan State is currently 2-2 (0-1) and is on a two-game losing streak after a 31-9 home loss on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are 3-1 (0-1) after a 31-0 shutout road loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Iowa prediction

The Michigan State Spartans have been decent as they are scoring 23 points on 377 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Noah Kim has been playing less than ideal as he is 66-of-116 (56.9 completion percentage) for 897 yards with six touchdown passes to three interceptions.

They have been running the football better though as sophomore running back Nathan Carter has been doing well with 73 carries for 369 yards (5.1 rushing yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns.

Their defense is holding its own as they are giving up 23.3 points on 371.8 total yards per game. They struggled last week against Maryland, allowing 31 points on 362 total yards. The Spartans also turned the ball over five times and gave the Terrapins short fields.

Iowa's offense has been struggling as they are averaging 21.3 points on 245.5 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Cade McNamara has been poor under center as he is 43-of-85 (50.6 completion percentage) for 459 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Their defense has been doing an outstanding job, allowing 17 points on 313.8 total yards per game. But they faltered against Penn State as they gave up 31 points on 397 total yards. A big reason was the fact that their defense was on the field for 45:27 and allowed the Nittany Lions to go 4-for-4 on fourth downs.

Prediction: Michigan State 19-7

Michigan State vs. Iowa betting tips

Michigan State hit the under in their last four road games.

Iowa has hit the under in nine of their previous 13 games.

Iowa is 2-2 ATS this season.

Michigan State is 2-2 ATS this season.

Michigan State vs. Iowa head-to-head

This matchup has been very even throughout history as they have played 48 times and the Hawkeyes have a 24-22-2 all-time record against the Spartans. These teams last played back in 2020 and Iowa picked up a massive 49-7 home win.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

The game between the Spartans and the Hawkeyes will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired nationally on NBC. The game will also be available on the FuboTV and YouTube TV apps if you do not have cable.