Michigan State vs Rutgers prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

The Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights will engage in a Week 7 Big Ten Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) is on a three-game losing streak after a 26-16 road loss on Sept. 30 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2) is coming off a 24-13 road loss on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers game details

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2, 1-2)

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 2023, at noon EST

Venue: SHI Stadium

Michigan State vs. Rutgers betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan State Spartans +4.5 (-109) Over 39 (-110) +160 Rutgers Scarlet Knights -4.5 (-112) Under 39 (-110) -200

Michigan State vs. Rutgers picks

The Michigan State Spartans have been a decent passing offense throughout the season as they rank 55th with 251.4 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Noah Kim has thrown five interceptions in his last two games so expect him to throw more than two interceptions in this game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been running the ball at an average level as they are 52nd with 173.3 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Kyle Monangai had a step in the wrong direction with just 16 rushing yards last week, but expect close to 100 rushing yards in this game.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers key injuries

Michigan State

Tight end Maliq Carr - Foot (Probable)

Offensive lineman Cole Dellinger - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Ken Talley- Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Joseph Martinez - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Jaden Mangham - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Khalil Majeed - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jordon Simmons - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil - Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Gavin Broscious - Knee (OUT)

Linebacker Jacoby Windmon - Pectoral (OUT)

Linebacker Quavian Carter - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Jaren Mangham - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Semar Melvin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Ma'a Gatotetote - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Alex Vansumeren - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Armorion Smith - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Tyneil Hopper - Leg (OUT)

Rutgers

Offensive lineman Tyler Needham - Knee (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Rene Konga - Undislosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Chris Long - Upper body (OUT)

Wide receiver Naseim Brantley - Eligibility (OUT)

Offensive lineman Joe De Croce - Undisclosed (OUT)

Michigan State vs. Rutgers head-to-head

The Spartans and Scarlet Knights have not played much as this is the 15th time these teams face off. Michigan State has controlled this matchup as they hold a 10-4 record and have won the last two meetings, including a 27-21 home win last season.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction

The Michigan State Spartans defense is on a lesser level than the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Expect Noah Kim to throw some questionable passes to the point where the Rutgers defense should look dominant. Rutgers has not lost against the spread this season with a 5-0-1 record, so go with them to cover the spread at home.

Prediction: Rutgers Scarlet Knights -4.5