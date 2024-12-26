Michigan Transfer Portal Analysis: Top 5 Wolverines who've left Sherrone Moore for other teams

Michigan finished the regular season with a triumphant win over Ohio State, but still the transfer portal loomed. It was a foregone conclusion that UM would fall short compared to a brilliant 2023 season. But a 7-5 mark and offensive struggles sent some Wolverines scuttling into the transfer portal. Here's a rundown of the five biggest UM portal losses of the offseason to date.

Top 5 Michigan transfer portal losses

Running back Cole Cabana is heading out of Michigan via the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Alex Orji, QB

Trending

A run-first athlete, Orji was a three-star prospect from Texas. He spent three seasons at Michigan, moving from playing a few snaps in 2022 to getting a shot as the QB starter in 2024.

As a passer, Orji was just 24 of 45 for 153 yards at Michigan. He was more effective as a runner, with 74 carries for 383 yards. He'll have two years left in the transfer portal.

4. Tristan Bounds, OT

A three-star recruit who hails from Maryland, Bounds is a massive tackle who didn't see a ton of action at Michigan. In four seasons, he played in a total of seven games.

Still, his 6-foot-8, 305-pound size makes him an imposing prospect, even for one with just a single season of remaining eligibility. Bounds has committed to Arizona for his final college season.

3. Cole Cabana, RB

Cabana was a four-star in-state prospect who was expected to be a Michigan star. Instead, in two seasons, he had just two carries. Cabana gained six yards on two carries in 2023. His game will likely transfer to his next destination. He's chosen the Minnesota Golden Gophers for his remaining three seasons of eligibility.

2. Andrew Gentry, OT

Gentry was a four-star signee out of Colorado. He sat out a season for a mission trip and also had a redshirt year. Gentry was expected to start in 2024 but instead lost the starting job, only to regain it for two games before injury ended his season. Gentry has two years of remaining eligibility and has returned closer to home with a transfer to BYU.

1. Dominick Giudice, OL

Giudice came to Michigan as a defensive line recruit. He switched to offensive line midway through his college career and had a significant impact. Giudice started five games at Michigan, seeing most of his action at center. He still has two seasons of remaining eligibility.

Giudice is an intriguing prospect, in that he's still fairly raw as an offensive lineman, but probably has more athleticism than most at the position. He chose Missouri for a transfer destination, and will have two remaining seasons of eligibility with the Tigers.

What do you think of Michigan's portal losses? Share your assessment below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback