Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Prediction, odds and picks

We have the Big Ten Championship Game going on Saturday night as the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten) are coming off a 30-24 home win on Saturday over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) are on a four-game winning streak after a 13-10 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten: Who will win 2023 Big Ten Championship Game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Michigan Wolverines have been the better team, as they are ranked higher in both the AP Poll and the College Football Rankings.

As a result, they are the favorites. They have also won the previous two Big Ten Conference Championships so they are used to being in this position.

Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Prediction

Iowa has been a great team but they are without their best defensive player, Cooper DeJean so things are going to be tough.

They have not shown themselves to be able to score many points and this Michigan team can score a lot. Expect Michigan to walk away victorious and win their third consecutive Big Ten championship.

Michigan vs. Iowa betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan Wolverines -22.5 (-110) Over 35 (-110) -2100 Iowa Hawkeyes +22.5 (-110) Under 35 (-110) +1100

Michigan vs. Iowa picks

The Michigan Wolverines have been one of the better teams in the sport, as they are 53rd in college football, averaging 169.8 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Blake Corum has played well, as he has 202 rushing attempts for 976 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with 22 rushing touchdowns.

He has run for nine touchdowns in his last four games so take the over on his rushing touchdowns here.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled to pass the football this year, as they are 130th with only 123.4 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill has struggled, as he is 97-of-201 for 976 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Go with the over on his interceptions in this game.

Michigan vs. Iowa key injuries

Michigan Injuries

Offensive lineman Zak Zinter: Leg (OUT)

Quarterback Davis Warren: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Karmello Davis: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back CJ Stokes: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Logan Forbes: Undisclosed (OUT)

Iowa Injuries

Wide receiver Diante Vines: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Logan Jones: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back TJ Hall: Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Cooper DeJean: Leg (OUT)

Running back Terrell Washington Jr: Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Erick All: Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Cade McNamara: Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Asher Fahey: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Reese Osgood: Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Joey Labas: Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Luke Lachey: Ankle (OUT)

Michigan vs. Iowa head-to-head

The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes are facing off for the 64th time ever and the Wolverines have controlled things with a 44-15-4 record. the Wolverines have won the previous three games, including last year's 27-14 road win.