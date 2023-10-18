Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

One of the longest-standing college football rivalries will battle it out on Saturday afternoon as the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines face off against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines are undefeated (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten) and are coming off a 52-7 home win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) are riding a four-game losing streak after a 27-24 road loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Michigan State game details

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3)

Date and Time: Oct. 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan Wolverines -24.5 (-110) Over 48 (-110) -2400 Michigan State Spartans +24.5 (-110) Under 48 (-110) +1200

Michigan vs. Michigan State picks

The Michigan Wolverines have been a superb offensive team as they are 41st in college football with 182.0 rushing yards per game thus far. Senior running back Blake Corum has been dominating as he has 96 rushing attempts for 546 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

However, he has been seeing a decrease in his yardage in each of the previous five games and the over has fallen enough to have the over on Corum's rushing yards.

The Michigan State Spartans have been struggling on the offensive side of the ball as they are currently 71st in the nation with 231.7 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Noah Kim has struggled as he is 91-of-160 (56.9 completion percentage) for 1,090 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Coming off a game where he threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions, take the under on Kim's passing touchdowns here.

Michigan vs. Michigan State key injuries

Michigan

Running back CJ Stokes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Alex Orji - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Kalel Mullings - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Martin Klein - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Logan Forbes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder - Undisclosed (OUT)

Michigan State

Offensive lineman Cole Dellinger - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Ken Talley - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Joseph Martinez - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Jaden Mangham - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jordon Simmons - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Jack Nickel - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jaelon Barbarin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offenisve lineman Stanton Ramil - Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Gavin Broscious - Knee (OUT)

Linebacker Jacoby Windmon - Pectoral (OUT)

Linebacker Quavian Carter - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Jaren Mangham - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Semar Melvin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Armorion Smith - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Tyneil Hopper - Leg (OUT)

Michigan vs. Michigan State head-to-head

This will be the 116th meeting all-time against one another and the Wolverines hold a massive 72-38-5 all-time record in those games. Michigan won the most recent game last season with a 29-7 home victory.

Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction

The Michigan State Spartans are not going to win this game at home but keeping this game close is something to look out for. Michigan State's defense has been holding teams to very little offense and with a major spread in a rivalry game, go with the underdog to cover the large number.

Prediction: Michigan State Spartans +24.5