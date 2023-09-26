Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

In an incredible Week 5 college football matchup in Big Ten, No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3:30 ET.

Michigan is on the road in this Big Ten game. The Wolverines are a perfect 4-0 (1-0) after a 31-7 home win on Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are 2-2 (0-1) and are on a two-game winning streak after a 28-14 home win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 4.

Michigan vs Nebraska: Head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have faced off 12 times across competitions. The Wolverines have a 7-4-1 record.

Michigan is 0-3-1 against the spread this season.

Nebraska is 2-2 against the spread this season.

Michigan has had the under hit in nine of their last 14 games.

Nebraska has had the under hit in nine of their last 12 games.

Michigan vs Nebraska: Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have been scoring the ball well, as they're averaging 31.8 points on 405.3 total yards per game.

They have a great quarterback in junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as he's 71-of-89 (79.8 completion percentage) for 915 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions.

They also run the ball extremely well, with senior running back Blake Corum making 58 rushes for 351 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns.

Their defense has been some of the best in the nation, allowing 5.8 points on 231 total yards per game. They have been dominant, giving up just 151 passing yards per game. They have been doing well with nine sacks and four interceptions, so they need to figure things out here to continue dominating here.

The Cornhuskers have been scoring at a decent level, scoring 21.8 points on 359.3 total yards. They love to run the football, averaging 234.8 rushing yards per game right now.

Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg has been leading the team in the passing and rushing game, as he's just 24-of-47 (51.1 completion percentage) for 278 yards with four touchdown passes while running 42 times for 272 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns.

The defense of Nebraska has been doing well, giving up 18.5 points on 298 total yards per game. They have been incredible against the run. allowing just 46.3 rushing yards per game.

The Cornhuskers have done well with 14 total sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery so they need to get going offensively if they want to win.

Prediction: Michigan 23-10

Michigan Wolverines vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Nebraska Cornhuskers +17.5

Tip 2: Under 40 Points

Tip 3: Michigan Wolverines -8.5 1st Half

Tip 4: Over 20.5 1st Half Points