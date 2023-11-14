Michigan vs Ohio State: How Jim Harbaugh's suspension impacts Big Ten's most important game

With two games left in the regular season, the Michigan Wolverines won't be able to count on Jim Harbaugh as the head coach has been suspended by the Big Ten for three games amid a sign-stealing scandal. He already served the first game of the suspension when he was unable to coach the team during the 24-15 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The team tried to get a temporary restraining order in place against the Big Ten's decision, but the legal recourse didn't come through in time for the Week 11 clash.

The biggest problem for the Wolverines will be the final clash of the season, as the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes will probably define who goes to the Big Ten championship game. Whoever wins this game will have a clear path to the CFP in January. However, the impact on the Wolverines might not be as big given that Harborough will be allowed to coach the team during the week.

Something else that should be pointed out is that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and quarterback's coach and offensive co-coordinator Matt Weiss have shared playcalling duties since last season. This effectively means that Jim Harbaugh's absence won't be as big of a liability for the school, especially since Moore already had to take over head coaching duties during Harbaugh's first suspension of this season.

Jim Harbaugh's comments on his suspension

The Michigan Wolverines head coach was quick to react to the Big Ten's decision. Jim Harbaugh is expected to use legal means against the decision.

Harbaugh said this in his Monday presser (via CBS Sports):

"Just the perseverance and the stalwartness of these guys, watching [the game] I would have to say to everybody: That's got to be America's team, America loves a team that beats the odds and adversity and overcomes what the naysayers, critics and so-called experts think. That's my favorite kind of team. Watching from that view on television, it was violent. People get to see what I see every day from these players and coaches."

Regarding the upcoming process, the coach said:

"I'm just looking for that opportunity for due process. [I'm] not looking for special treatment or [for] a popularity contest. I'm just looking for the merit of what the case is."