Michigan vs. Oklahoma football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Bryce Underwood, John Mateer and more

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) head to Norman for a primetime showdown with the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium, with national coverage on ESPN.

Both programs opened the season with convincing wins — Michigan rolled New Mexico 34-17, while Oklahoma dismantled Illinois State 35-3. This meeting marks just the second all-time clash between the two historic programs.

Michigan football injury report

NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Davis Warren – Quarterback (Questionable)

Warren is managing an undisclosed issue and his availability remains uncertain for Saturday. He’s a depth option behind freshman starter Bryce Underwood.

C.J. Charleston – Wide Receiver (Questionable)

Charleston is working through a lower-body injury. His potential absence would impact Michigan’s rotation at wideout, especially after the strong debut from Marlin Klein.

Other Michigan injuries

Caleb Anderson (Defensive Back) – Out

– Out Rod Moore (Defensive Back) – Out

– Out Ike Iwunnah (Defensive Line) – Out

– Out Devon Baxter (Defensive End) – Out

– Out John Volker (Running Back) – Questionable

– Questionable Bryson Kuzdzal (Running Back) – Questionable

– Questionable Micah Kaʻapana (Running Back) – Questionable

– Questionable Andrew Babalola (Offensive Line) – Out

– Out Hogan Hansen (Tight End) – Probable

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Oklahoma football injury report

Jayden Gibson – Wide Receiver (Questionable)

Gibson is recovering from a minor injury and is questionable for Week 2. Oklahoma’s passing attack exploded in Week 1, but his presence adds another layer to John Mateer’s arsenal.

Taylor Tatum – Running Back (Questionable)

Tatum has been battling a lingering issue and could be a game-time decision. If he sits, it may increase touches for freshman Tory Blaylock, who impressed in his debut.

Other Oklahoma injuries

Kade McIntyre (Tight End) – Questionable

– Questionable Kaden Helms (Tight End) – Doubtful

– Doubtful JaVonnie Gibson (Wide Receiver) – Questionable

Michigan vs. Oklahoma Prediction

Michigan enters Week 2 confident after Bryce Underwood showed poise in his first collegiate start, throwing for 251 yards and a touchdown while Justice Haynes dominated on the ground with 159 yards and three scores. The Wolverines’ defense also created turnovers at key moments to seal the victory.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, unveiled transfer quarterback John Mateer, who broke the school record for most passing yards in a debut with 392 yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners’ defense suffocated Illinois State, allowing just 151 total yards and 34 yards through the air. With Brent Venables calling plays again, that unit looks formidable.

This is a true test for both programs, but the edge leans slightly to the Sooners at home, given their firepower on offense and the experience of their defensive front.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma Betting Tips

NCAA Football: New Mexico at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Oddsmakers list Oklahoma as a 5.5-point favorite with an over/under of 44 points. Michigan covered last week against New Mexico, while Oklahoma rolled but showed concerns with its run game.

Spread lean : Michigan +5.5 — Underwood and Haynes showed enough balance to keep this close.

: Michigan +5.5 — Underwood and Haynes showed enough balance to keep this close. Total points : Over 44 — both teams demonstrated the ability to move the ball efficiently in Week 1.

: Over 44 — both teams demonstrated the ability to move the ball efficiently in Week 1. Best bet: Oklahoma to win outright, with Michigan covering the spread.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma head-to-head

The only prior meeting between these schools came in the 1976 Orange Bowl, where Oklahoma defeated Michigan 14–6 to secure the 1975 national championship.

