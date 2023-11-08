Michigan vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

One of the most important games in terms of the College Football Playoff in Week 11 is the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines heading to Happy Valley to take on the 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten) are undefeated still and are looking to hold the top spot in the Big Ten - East Division after a 41-13 home victory on Saturday over the Purdue Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) are on a two-game winning streak after a 51-15 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Penn State match details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania

Michigan vs. Penn State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan Wolverines -4.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-108) -192 Penn State Nittany Lions +4.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-112) +160

Michigan vs. Penn State picks

The Michigan Wolverines are doing pretty well throwing the football as they are 45th in the country with 257.1 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been one of the best players in the nation as he is 156-of-206 (75.7 completion percentage) for 2,134 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Expect McCarthy to hit the over in passing yards as their offense has been doing their job.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been running the football at a great rate as they are sitting in 43rd place with 173.2 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen has been the team's leading rusher as he has 119 carries for 573 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns. With increases in each of his last three games, expect to see him approach 100+ rushing yards in this game.

Michigan vs. Penn State key injuries

Michigan

Quarterback Davis Warren - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Karmello English - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back CJ Stokes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Logan Forbes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Penn State

Wide receiver Feyisayo Oluleye - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Carmelo Taylor - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Tyler Holzworth - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive end Chop Robinson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Mason Stahl - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III - Arm (OUT)

Wide receiver Jan Mahlert - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back DK Kency - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive end Mason Robinson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Jashaun Green - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Ian Harvie - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr - Undisclosed (OUT)

Michigan vs. Penn State head-to-head

The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions are meeting for the 27th time ever in this Week 11 matchup. It has been a tight series but Michigan holds a 16-10 all-time record, including winning the last two games. They faced off last season where the Wolverines were able to pick up a 41-17 home victory.

Michigan vs. Penn State prediction

The Penn State Nittany Lions are the first "real" competition that the Michigan Wolverines are facing this season. Penn State can match them offensively and will give the Wolverines' defense fits here. The Nittany Lions are 7-2 against the spread for a reason so go with them to cover the spread here once again.

Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions +4.5