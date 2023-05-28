Last season, Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy wrestled the starting job away from Cade McNamara during the regular season.

With McNamara now with Iowa in the Big Ten West, McCarthy is going to be the starter again. Coach Jim Harbaugh loves him, and he proved he was capable of handling those duties.

Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid



Slightly above average arm, but he’s outstanding off of playaction from both under center and shotgun. #Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (6-3, 196) is as steady as they come despite not getting many opportunities in 2022 (only six games with 25+ pass attempts in 2022).Slightly above average arm, but he’s outstanding off of playaction from both under center and shotgun. #Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (6-3, 196) is as steady as they come despite not getting many opportunities in 2022 (only six games with 25+ pass attempts in 2022).Slightly above average arm, but he’s outstanding off of playaction from both under center and shotgun. https://t.co/EkqV9WEiLQ

McCarthy rewarded Harbaugh's decision, guiding the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. His passing numbers were solid, along with mobility that puts added pressure on opposing defenses. 2023 projections have J.J. McCarthy toward the top of the Heisman odds.

Passing Yards Completion Percentage Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2,719 64.6% 22 5 306 5

So, the Michigan Wolverines have their top gunslinger set already in McCarthy, barring an unfortunate injury. There are still plenty of situations where somebody else will need to step up at some point this season. Let's look at the rest of the Michigan quarterback depth chart.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback room

Behind J.J. McCarthy, Jack Tuttle will likely take over whenever his services are needed. Tuttle is a graduate transfer from Indiana, who spent most of his Hoosiers career as a backup. He suffered a shoulder injury against Penn State last November, but he is healthy in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Following Tuttle will probably be Davis Warren, a redshirt junior who threw nine passes for the Michigan Wolverines in 2022. Warren initially cracked Michigan's roster as a walk-on but has plenty of talent. He had an impressive spring game this season and is right on Jack Tuttle's heels for that backup job.

Due# @JDue51 Davis Warren hits Hibner on a crossing route, and the big fella shows some wheels.



But NOBODY outruns the Turf Monster Davis Warren hits Hibner on a crossing route, and the big fella shows some wheels.But NOBODY outruns the Turf Monster https://t.co/ItksLTnIGA

However, the most talented man in the QB room may be Alex Orji, a redshirt sophomore. Orji was on the team last season but only appeared in two games, throwing one pass for five yards. His athleticism is undeniable though, and nobody should be surprised if he's the future starting quarterback in Ann Arbor when McCarthy departs.

Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball Alex Orji finds Frederick Moore deep for 41 yards. Alex Orji finds Frederick Moore deep for 41 yards. https://t.co/0oFfmQmvJm

High expectations for Michigan

Regardless of who's taking snaps, the goal will be the same for the Michigan Wolverines this season. The team has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and the bitter end of last season fueling them. J.J. McCarthy will lead the charge, but Tuttle, Warren, and Orji need to stay ready.

First up will be remaining undefeated until 'The Game.' The second goal will be to crush Ohio State, followed by winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. After all of that, Michigan will need a better performance in the postseason as they try to claim a national title.

As with any football team, the quarterback room will make or break the season.

