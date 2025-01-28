Michigan Wolverines Transfer Portal: Top 5 players who've joined Sherrone Moore's roster for 2025 ft. Justice Haynes

Michigan finished the season strong with wins over Ohio State and Alabama. Still, an 8-5 mark was a step down from the national title a year ago.

Michigan is reloading with stars to get back on top of the national scene. In addition to a recruiting class headlined by QB Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines have added some major star power in the transfer portal. Here are the biggest of those stars.

Top 5 transfer portal additions by Michigan for 2025

Indiana WR Donaven McCulley could be a portal star with the Wolverines in 2025.

5. TJ Metcalf, S from Arkansas

Metcalf had an impressive sophomore season with Arkansas. The standout sophomore had 57 tackles and 10 passes broken up, including three interceptions.

Metcalf is 6-foot-1 and robust enough at 200 pounds to take on the running game while still defending the passing game. He figures to see immediate time and will have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

4. Donaven McCulley, WR from Indiana

McCulley had a transfer portal saga after the 2023 season. He was coming off a season with 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns. But after he decided to return to Indiana, McCulley had a rough 2024 season. He caught two passes for 21 yards, but injuries caused him to opt out of the season.

McCulley is an immediate playmaker for Michigan. Pairing him with Underwood could be a massive career boost for both players. He only has a season to play, but it could be a brilliant season.

3. Damon Payne, DL from Alabama

A massive 6-foot-4 defensive tackle who hails from Michigan, Payne is coming home to the Wolverines. He hasn't posted big stats in three seasons at Alabama and has only 30 tackles with three tackles for loss.

But where a player like Payne is invaluable is his physical presence as an occupier of offensive linemen. Payne will probably never accumulate massive stats, but he will free other players to get into the backfield and make plays. That's why he was a highly regarded recruit and why he'll be playing for his second big-time program.

2. Tre Williams, DL from Clemson

Williams is another massive tackle built in the same mode as Payne. A 6-foot-2 lane-clogger, Williams had 35 tackles and 11 tackles for loss at Clemson.

He does have only a single remaining season of eligibility, but few programs in the Big Ten can compete with the kind of 'push up the middle' that Michigan can claim with Payne and Williams.

1. Justice Haynes, RB from Alabama

Arguably the biggest star of the portal haul is Haynes, who has all the tools to be a superstar running back. Haynes was working into more playing time at Alabama. In 2024, he had 448 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. 247sports ranked Haynes as the top running back available in the portal.

Michigan basically has to start over in the backfield, with the two top rushers being seniors who are departing. Haynes is probably a better fit for Michigan's offense than Alabama's, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was a 1,000-yard rusher with the Wolverines in 2025.

What do you think of Michigan's portal additions? Share your take on UM's 2025 squad below in our comments section!

