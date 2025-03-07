“Mid”, “Two beasts”: CFB fans have mixed reactions as Super Bowl champ Jon Gruden links up with Will Howard

College football fans were divided as Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden teamed up with former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard. Gruden is reviving his iconic QB Camp series with Barstool Sports, rebranded as Gruden’s QB Class, and Howard was the debut guest.

Ad

Howard, a projected early Day 3 pick, is fresh off a historic National Championship-winning season with Ohio State. Gruden aims to feature all the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Gruden, the former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach, shared a photo with Howard on X, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“What an incredible experience filming our first Gruden’s QB Class of the year with Will Howard. Can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans had mixed reactions, with one commenting:

“Mid Howard.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“2 beasts!,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Plays the game the right way. First in last out, coaches kid,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans commented:

“I hope you addressed that combine performance!,” one wrote.

“We WILL be watching,” another wrote.

“This is going to be the best show of 2025,” a fan wrote.

Gruden’s return to quarterback analysis builds on his extensive experience coaching and evaluating passers. His original ESPN series, "Gruden’s QB Camp (2010–17)," became a staple of NFL Draft prep, featuring in-depth film sessions with future stars like Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott.

Ad

Is Will Howard NFL-ready?

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales (left) interviews Ohio State quarterback Howard (QB07) - Source: Imagn

Howard faces a high-stakes showdown as Ohio State’s leader, with a national title and his NFL future on the line. However, his draft stock took a hit after a poor combine, where he struggled with accuracy and failed to impress with his measurables.

Ad

According to A to Z Sports, the San Francisco 49ers could target Ohio State LT Josh Simmons at No. 11 overall, then land Howard in the third round at No. 99. These picks would address two key needs for the franchise.

Despite his combine struggles, Howard put up impressive numbers after transferring from Kansas State, racking up 40 total touchdowns and over 4,000 passing yards in Columbus.

Howard remains a hot topic following his NFL Combine performance, where his throwing ability sparked both praise and criticism online. Can Will Howard rise to the occasion and prove he’s an NFL-ready quarterback?

Also Read: Former Ohio State QB Will Howard finds place in Jon Gruden's new venture

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place