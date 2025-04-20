Miguel Cedeno transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for 6'7" OT from Rice ft. Wisconsin

Rice Owls offensive tackle Miguel Cedeno has entered the transfer portal. The Davie, Florida, native is looking for a new program after missing the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Cedeno, who stands at 6-foot-7, started 10 games for the Owls in 2023 and is now fully healthy. Several programs are still looking for help at tackle, either to fill starting roles or add depth. Here are three teams that could benefit from Cedeno’s transfer.
Top 3 landing spots for OT Miguel Cedeno
#3. North Carolina Tar Heels
Bill Belichick is changing the outlook for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is aiming to contend for the ACC title in the coach’s first year in Chapel Hill. While more talent needs to be added, the program is trending in the right direction.
North Carolina is focusing on adding players to the trenches on both sides of the ball. In a worst-case scenario, Cedeno could provide depth at the position. If things work out for both sides, he could challenge for playing time at Chapel Hill.
#2. Missouri Tigers
After a disappointing 2024 season, the Missouri Tigers will look to challenge for the SEC title this year. However, there are questions at wide receiver and offensive tackle, especially starting left tackle. Johnny Williams IV is penciled in as the starter at this point.
Miguel Cedeno has prototypical size for the position, and Eli Drinkwitz could take a shot on the former Rice offensive tackle. If Cedeno can fill the position, he could address one of the program's most glaring needs.
For a team looking to rise to the top of the conference, the risk could be worth taking.
#1. Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking for help at offensive tackle. Joe Cotton, whom the Badgers reportedly were targeting, signed with Cincinnati this week. With starting tackle Kevin Heywood out with a torn ACL, Wisconsin is in need of both a starter and depth.
The Badgers battled through a tough 2024 season, finishing 5-7 after losing starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke early in the season. The school will face roster turnover on both sides of the ball, but there may not be a bigger hole to fill at this point than at tackle.
Miguel Cedeno has the size and tools to compete for a starting spot in Madison or provide the program with an experienced option off the bench.
