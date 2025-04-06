Mike Bilbow death: Georgia athletics mourns the loss of longtime staff member

The University of Georgia is mourning the loss of Mike Bilbow, a beloved and long-standing staff member. The school's X account announced the news of Bilbow's death on Sunday.

Ad

"Georgia Athletics mourns the loss of beloved staff member and friend, Mike Bilbow. Our prayers are with the Bilbow family during this difficult time," Georgia posted.

The post was accompanied by a graphic with Bilbow in a suit and tie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mike Bilbow had two stints at Georgia

According to the Georgia Bulldogs website, Mike Bilbow enjoyed two stints with the program. He initially worked as the Bulldogs' executive director of new media for IMG College.

He occupied that role from 2009 until 2014 and was tasked with heading the team that initially started creating content for the Georgia Bulldogs. Thus, he was instrumental in laying the foundation of what's now one of the key parts of the school's online identity.

Ad

Bilbow left the Bulldogs in 2014 and joined the opening management team for the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. He assumed the role of vice president of content and production. He was tasked with interactions, exhibits, IT and guest experience for the award-winning pinnacle of collegiate football excellence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the Georgia athletics website, Bilbow then returned to Athens to become the assistant athletic director of digital and production for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. He oversaw linear and digital television production, stadium video board production, web and social media, and other digital content tasks and activities.

Bilbow graduated from Oklahoma State in 1991 with a bachelor's degree. He majored in radio/television/film, focusing on news and public affairs. His work over the years gave him ample experience in production, writing and photography, making him a triple threat in the world of media.

Bilbow leaves behind a wife, Molly; two sons, Jackson and Connor; and his father, Jack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!