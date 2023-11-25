Mike DeWine-Gretchen Whitmer wager history: Ohio, Michigan governors' The Game tradition explored

The Game is getting closer as the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes square off in the biggest contest of the 2023 college football season. Continuing with Rivalry Week tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a "friendly" wager on Saturday's matchup.

This is nothing new, but Whitmer issued the challenge this year:

"The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes.

"Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treat. As a mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday."

On his part, DeWine has wagered a peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, cow patty ice cream and black raspberry chip ice cream.

"College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines," DeWine said.

"I am confident that coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!"

Over the years, whenever Michigan vs. Ohio State comes to town, the two governors have bet against one another with content specific to their respective states. This year is some ice cream, but they have changed it up throughout the years.

In 2022, when MU beat OSU, DeWine had to give up some root beer, pizza and cream puffs bought from local restaurants. In 2021, Governor Whitmer wagered the best Michigan-made sweets and treats, while Governor DeWine bet Ohio-made sweets. 2019 saw Whitmer bet a box of goodies, and DeWine went with the famous buckeye candies.

How will The Game wind up this year?

The Michigan Wolverines hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes will be the biggest matchup of the 2023 college football season. The winner will advance to the Big Ten championship, while the loser will likely miss the College Football Playoff entirely. Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines for the Wolverines as he concludes his conference-imposed suspension.

Both programs are sitting at 11-0 with an 8-0 conference record. The Wolverines are leading the country with 9.0 points per game given up, while the Buckeyes are right behind them in second with 9.3 points per game allowed.

These offenses are full of incredibly talented players, as Michigan is led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. At the same time, Ohio State has wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Saturday's contest will be extremely close, and the Wolverines should have the advantage with this Week 13 matchup in Ann Arbor. However, the game opened at 5.5-point favorites for Michigan, but the spread has gotten tighter as the week has gone on, and it is currently sitting at 3.5 points.

The matchup will have many ramifications, but expect Ohio State to keep the game close and pull off the upset.