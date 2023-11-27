Mike Elko family: 5 things we know about new Texas A&M HC's family members

Texas A&M is falling back on the familiar and bringing back Mike Elko to lead the Aggies. This comes days after they let go of Jimbo Fisher after a disappointing 2023 season. Elko was the defensive coordinator of the Aggies program before Duke took him up as the head coach.

With the new hiring, fans would naturally be curious about who Elko is, and that includes some information about his family and background. Here are some things we know about Mike Elko, the new Texas A&M Aggies.

A look at Mike Elko’s family

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies announced the return of Mike Elko as the new head coach of the program. They shared the announcement with the fans on X, calling him one of the best college football coaches.

Expand Tweet

Elko was one of three kids of Julius and Norma Elko. He has a brother, Julius Elko Jr. and a sister, Donna Elko. He was born on July 28, 1977, in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

Elko is married to Michelle Elko, who has been a regular to the Duke Blue Devils’ football games in recent years since her husband moved there. She is a pretty private person and not much is known about her personal life.

The new Aggies head coach has three kids: sons Andrew and Michael Elko, and daughter Kaitlyn Elko. Michael is an up-and-coming baseball player at Northwestern University, while his younger brother Andrew is reportedly into hockey. To complete the sporting set, Kaitlyn is a competitive cheerleader.

Kaitlyn is also into Broadway and she joined iTheatrics Broadway Academy back in 2020. So the Elko family's accomplishments aren't just limited to sports but have spilled into performance arts.

Mike Elko has been invested in football since high school and even found a way into the school’s athletic hall of fame. But he has let his kids pursue their own passions, whether it be on a baseball field, ice rink or a Broadway stage. That shows the kind of support the family has for each other.

So after leading Duke to a 7-5 season in 2023, Elko would be leading the Aggies next year. Will the Texas A&M Aggies flourish under their new head coach?