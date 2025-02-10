Mike Green NFL draft projection: Top 3 landing spots for Marshall Defensive Lineman ft. Buffalo Bills

Mike Green is one of the players whose draft stock rose the most in 2024. In 2022, Green transferred from Virginia to the Marshall Thundering Herd, but didn't become a starter until last season.

It was then that he came to national attention, by leading the FBS in sacks and tackles for a loss in the 2024 season. For his efforts, he was named the Sun Belt Player of The Year and received first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

The once three-star recruit entered the season as a complete unknown with little to no chance of being drafted, to becoming a first or second-round potential pick. Here are some teams that could potentially pick him in the NFL draft.

Top 3 landing spots for Marshall's Mike Green

#3 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been searching for a starting pass-rusher for some time now. BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson, whom they drafted in 2023 and 2024 respectively, have both had serious injury problems. Robinson hasn't even made his NFL debut yet.

Could they want to move forward with a new player? Green could be their answer. A significant selling point for the Marshall man is that he has never had a significant injury, although he's on the thin side of what players in his position look like in the NFL.

#2 Buffalo Bills

With the 30th overall pick of the NFL Draft, the Bills are in prime position to pick Mike Green. It's no secret that Buffalo has been trying to get a star pass rusher for several seasons now.

According to some reports, they're interested in Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Myles Garrett of the Browns. However, if they want a more long-term answer, Mike Green could be their guy.

#1 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons ranked 31st in the league in sacks this season, with 31. That's worse than what they achieved in 2023. In the last few years, they've drafted Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison, DeAngelo Malone, and Arnold Ebiketie. They also traded for Matthew Judon.

None of those players have had the expected impact. If they were to attempt to fix this weakness on the draft, there are few better picks than Green.

