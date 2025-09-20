  • home icon
WATCH: "Fire Mike Gundy" chant erupts in Boone Pickens Stadium as Oklahoma State suffers historic loss to Tulsa

By Maliha
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:08 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Oklahoma State and coach Mike Gundy entered their bye week hoping to regroup after a humiliating 69-3 loss to Oregon on Sept. 6. Instead of rebounding, the Cowboys fell again on Friday night, dropping a 19-12 contest to Tulsa.

Gundy, who has led the program since 2005, is now facing mounting pressure as fans grow restless with a 1-2 start. A midseason dismissal would be an abrupt end to his accomplished tenure, but frustration is boiling over.

By halftime against Tulsa, when Oklahoma State trailed 16-3, fans were already calling for Gundy’s firing.

After finishing 3-9 in 2024, Gundy renegotiated his contract in December. CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello argued that if this isn’t the end of Gundy’s run, the problems run deeper in Stillwater.

Athletics director Chad Wieberg, who has been operating without a contract since June under new university leadership, could also be on the hot seat. Marcello suggested that a higher authority may ultimately have to make these calls.

Mike Gundy opens up about Oklahoma State's loss to Tulsa

Friday’s 18-12 loss marked Oklahoma State’s first loss to Tulsa since 1998, and the Cowboys’ first home loss to their in-state rival since Nov. 3, 1951.

The loss also extended Oklahoma State’s skid to 11 straight against FBS opponents, the longest such run in program history. Over their last three FBS games, the Cowboys have been outscored 140-15. The Cowboys’ struggles date back to the 2024 season, with just one victory in their last 12 games.

Friday's setback ended Oklahoma State’s 10-game winning streak in the Turnpike Classic, and Mike Gundy offered little in defense of his program's performance.

“I thought (Tulsa) did a great job early in the game with some of the concepts that we hadn’t (anticipated) on defense," Mike Gundy said (via ESPN). "Really, through the first quarter, they outcoached us.
"I thought their quarterback played really well. He’s a good little operator. Made some plays and was able to run and scramble.”

Under the new terms of his contract, Gundy will receive a $15 million payout if dismissed without cause before Dec. 31, 2027 (according to The Oklahoman), and starting Jan. 1, 2028, the buyout drops to $10 million.

